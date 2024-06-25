Three-day programme promises only good news
Milton Keynes – June 28-30, 2024 —It’s four weeks into summer and the Pilkington family could be headed to a theme park, the beach, or even visiting grandparents for the weekend. Instead, Mark and Chinar Pilkington and their two kids are eagerly anticipating a three-day convention with a few thousand people who will come to hear exciting good news!
“The convention gives us quality time together as a family,” said Mark, of Waltham Abbey, Essex. “It’s a positive environment where we can listen, watch and reflect on an encouraging and practical programme. As a husband and parent, it’s great to be reminded how I can assist my entire family to progress and even thrive!”
One of the largest convention organizations in the world returns to Stadium MK in Milton Keynes with a much-anticipated motivational program to comfort and encourage the public.
In a world where bad news endlessly streams on social media, TV and radio, Jehovah’s Witnesses will present their 2024 “Declare the Good News”! convention series beginning the weekend of June 28-30, 2024. The free, three-day live event is expected to draw more than 20,000 attendees to the city over the course of three weekends – fueling the city’s economy with local spending at stores, hotels and restaurants.
“We are excited to be back in Milton Keynes this summer as a host city for our convention season,” said Richard Hall, regional spokesperson for Jehovah’s Witnesses. “This annual event is a highlight for thousands of people who want a break from bad news and instead focus on good news that provides real hope and comfort in our lives. We invite all in our communities to join us for this uplifting three-day program.”
The “Declare the Good News”! convention will present Bible-based videos, discourses and interviews on topics such as…
- Why Do We Need Good News?
- Use the Good News to Defeat Bad News.
- Why We Don’t Fear Bad News.
Saturday features a baptism of candidates from surrounding communities, while a two-part video feature will captivate the audience on Friday and Saturday mornings. Prior to each convention, local congregations will engage in a campaign to invite community members to this free event. Last year, nearly 13 million people attended more than 6,000 three-day conventions worldwide. To learn more about this free convention and to find a location near you, please visit jw.org > About Us > Conventions.
