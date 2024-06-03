Treat Dad to a weekend getaway to celebrate Father’s Day at Gulliver’s Land!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gulliver’s Land is offering a special treat to help families celebrate Dad’s special day later this month.

To mark Father’s Day weekend, the theme park in Milton Keynes is offering one free adult ticket with each full-paying child (over 90cm tall) on both Saturday, June 15 and Sunday, June 16.

Gully and Gilly Mouse and the gang will be there to welcome Dads and families to the resort, where they will be entertained by an array of amazing rides, shows and attractions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What’s more, for adventurous families looking to turn their visit to Gulliver’s into a weekend stay, there is a range of accommodation options available, including Princess Suites, Dinosaur and Unicorn themed lodges, Western Lodges, and a 99-pitch campsite.

Most Popular

Log Flume at Gulliver's Land

Sue Conway, resort director at Gulliver’s Land, said: “We are excited to be welcoming families to the park for Father’s Day Weekend, when our team will be ready to make sure Dads have a fantastic time with their loved ones.

"The special offer should make it possible for more families to come along over the weekend, and of course they have the option of staying overnight in one of our lodges and suites or in our campsite.”

Gulliver’s Land opened in 1999, the third of four Gulliver’s resorts around England, and to celebrate its 25th birthday there are lots of special events planned for this year, including a Summer Sparks Spectacular on August 31, and a Fright Fiesta for Halloween.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors have more than 50 rides, attractions, shows and activities to savour, including The Runaway Train, Dragon Siege 360 degree pendulum, and the Grand Prix Racers rollercoaster.