Watch these adorable elephants enjoy their first swim of the summer at Woburn Safari Park

The girls kept their skin nice and healthy with a dust bath afterwards
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 31st May 2023, 16:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:09 BST

As the warmer weather starts, things can start to heat up. That’s no problem for Woburn Safari Park’s Asian elephants - four females took to their private pool to enjoy a refreshing dip.

Yu-Zin, Chandrika, Damini and Tarli enjoyed their first swim of the summer earlier this month, followed by a much-needed dust bath.

As well as Drakeloe Lake doubling as their own swimming pool, the ladies have 500 acres of private woodland in the Woburn estate to roam around.

The ladies enjoying a dipThe ladies enjoying a dip
The ladies enjoying a dip
    Elephants use their long, powerful trunks as snorkels to dive into the water for a cooling dip. Later, they put dust and dirt over their body as a natural exfoliant.

    Although the public cannot to see the elephants enjoying Drakeloe Lake, visitors can spot them enjoying the pools in their main paddock from the drive-through road safari.

