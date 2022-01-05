What's on... 10 things to do in Milton Keynes in the coming days

Jason Manford, Rhod Gilbert and Kevin Clifton are among the big names coming to town...
1. Pantomime
Jack and the Beanstalk, Milton Keynes Theatre, until January 8. Starring Britain’s Got Talent winners street dance sensations Ashley Banjo & Diversity, Jack and the Beanstalk promises to be a giant adventure for all the family. Expect lavish sets and silliness aplenty. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
2. Dance
Kevin Clifton - Burn The Floor, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 17. Feel the intensity of the passionate tango, be swept away by the romance of the waltz and be captivated by the sensual, alluring rhumba in this mix of eclectic live music, striking choreography and ground-breaking moves. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
3. Comedy
Jason Manford: Like Me, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 18. It’s been a busy few years for Jason since his last smash-hit stand-up show but fans of his Absolute Radio show will know the much-loved comedian hasn’t changed a bit. The Times hailed him as “a total pro”. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
4. Theatre
The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 11 to 15. Everyone’s favourite kooky family are back on stage. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner? Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton plays Morticia. The musical comedy comes from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.
Photo: Pamela Raith