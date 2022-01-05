What's on... 10 things to do in Milton Keynes in the coming days

4. Theatre

The Addams Family: A Musical Comedy, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 11 to 15. Everyone’s favourite kooky family are back on stage. Wednesday Addams is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She’s fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark, will Gomez manage to keep his daughter’s secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner? Strictly Come Dancing star Joanne Clifton plays Morticia. The musical comedy comes from the writers of multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys. Visit atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes to book.

Photo: Pamela Raith