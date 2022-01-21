3. Music

The Shires Acoustic – The Stables, Wavendon, January 24. The Shires are the most popular and best-selling country act in the UK today. They have made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond, becoming the first UK artists to win Best International Act at the Country Music Awards. The duo released their debut album Brave in 2015, which soon reached goldcertified status and topped the UK country charts. A further two gold-certified albums and three top ten singles followed, firmly cementing their status as two of country music’s most prominent voices. This fundraising concert for The Stables is a chance to enjoy them in more intimate surroundings and to hear their music in a back-tobasics, stripped-down form. Visit stables.org to book

Photo: Contributed