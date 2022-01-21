Mark Watson, LibraLibra and Dreamgirls are among some of the names coming to town...
1. Comedy
Mark Watson – The Stables, Wavendon, January 28.
Taskmaster-survivor and author Mark Watson has been stressing about the frightening prospect of death since before it became fashionable. He’ll be asking what we should be doing with our time on Earth, and how we can do it better. Visit stables.org to book
Photo: Matt Crockett
2. Music
LibraLibra – MK11, January 24.
The acclaimed genre-defying band are coming to Milton Keynes as part of the Revive Live tour, supporting grassroots music venues. Expect “rapid-fire tribal rhythms and equally frenetic melodies”. Visit guides.ticketmaster.co.uk/revive-live to book
Photo: Contributed
3. Music
The Shires Acoustic – The Stables, Wavendon, January 24.
The Shires are the most popular and best-selling country act in the UK today. They have made huge waves both on home soil and across the pond, becoming the first UK artists to win Best International Act at the Country Music Awards. The duo released their debut album Brave in 2015, which soon reached goldcertified status and topped the UK country charts. A further two gold-certified albums and three top ten singles followed, firmly cementing their status as two of country music’s most prominent voices. This fundraising concert for The Stables is a chance to enjoy them in more intimate surroundings and to hear their music in a back-tobasics, stripped-down form. Visit stables.org to book
Photo: Contributed
4. Theatre
Hairspray – Royal & Derngate, January 31 to February 5.
Welcome to the 60s, where everyone’s grooving to a brand-new sound and Tracy Turnblad, who has big hair, a big heart and big dreams to dance her way onto national TV, and into the heart of teen idol Link Larkin.
Visit royalandderngate.co.uk to book
Photo: Contributed