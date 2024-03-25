White rabbit reveals shocking school travel data

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nearly one in five students who live within a six-minute walk are being driven to school.

These and other shocking statistics will be presented to the Mayor of MK by a large white rabbit on Station Square at 5.30pm on Thursday 28th March, along with recommendations for action from MK schools and the City Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There will then be a short ‘Follow the Rabbit’ ride around CMK, with cyclists collecting chocolate eggs and clues to win a huge chocolate egg donated by John Lewis. All welcome (children with parent/carers). Details here: follow-the-rabbit-ride-through-cmk.

Follow the Rabbit through Central Milton Keynes

Most Popular

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children & Families, said: ‘We know children learn more easily when they get enough physical exercise, so cycling or walking to school is a pro-brainer! That’s why MK City Council has set a target of 80 per cent of Year 6 pupils receiving Bikeability training. Now we need more schools and parents to help achieve it.”

Cllr Jane Carr, Cabinet Member for Tackling Social Inequalities, said: “One in five MK households has no access to a car, so freedom to travel around our city is in issue of social equality. For people who live in these households, we want to make walking and cycling as safe and attractive as we can.”