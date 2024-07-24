Willen on Ice returns – and this year it’s double the size

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The hugely popular Willen On Ice will return to Milton Keynes’ Willen Lake this festive season, and for 2024, it’s double the size and quadruple the fun!

Opening on Thursday 7th November, tickets have been released today – 24th July - giving people the chance to book early and guarantee tickets to one of the region’s best real ice-skating experience.

Set within a giant marquee, Willen On Ice brings a stunning winter wonderland to Willen Lake, creating the perfect festive family experience for all ages. Adorned with thousands of twinkling lights, snow-covered spruces and an 800sqm real ice-skating rink, there’s no place more magical to bring the family. That’s not all…

Within the Willen On Ice setting, visitors can enjoy the bright lights and sounds of the fairground, try tasty traditional festive street foods, and catch up with friends at the Après Ski Bar serving a selection of winter warmers.

Willen On Ice 2023

"We are thrilled to bring back Willen On Ice with an even grander setup this year," said Tom Fogg, Senior Operations Manager at Willen Lake. "The expansion reflects our commitment to creating memorable festive experiences for the community and we can't wait to see families, friends, and skating enthusiasts come together to enjoy the magic of the season."

This year, Willen On Ice is also offering group booking opportunities for businesses to treat their staff and for schools to reward their students. Tom added; “We are excited to be able to offer new opportunities for 2024 as we know that Willen On Ice is an attractive and unique destination for businesses and schools to visit.”

Skate hire is included in all prices.

Ticket Information:

Under 16 from £9.90 off-peak and £11.95 peak including skate-hire.

Adult £12.40 off-peak and £15.40 peak including skate-hire.

Most sessions last 45 minutes. Check the sessions page for times.

NUS discount available.