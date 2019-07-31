Win £500 worth of luxury flooring for your home from Flooring Superstore in Milton Keynes

Flooring Superstore has opened in Milton Keynes – and to celebrate we're offering readers the chance to win £500 worth of flooring for their home.

The winner can choose from carpets, wood flooring, luxury laminate or vinyl tiles, and even artificial grass!



Flooring Superstore's 5,300 sq ft outlet on the Grampian Gate Retail Park near Milton Keynes Station is packed with an unrivalled selection of flooring products for all budgets.



People who visit the store will be able to choose from three brands – Flooring Superstore, Direct Wood Flooring and Grass Direct.



More information at www.flooringsuperstore.com, www.directwoodflooring.co.uk and www.grass-direct.co.uk



Assistant store manager Martin Hobley said: “The opening of our 13th UK store represents an investment of £100,000 and the creation of new jobs, so we’re delighted to be supporting the local retail industry and providing employment in Milton Keynes.



“We have an unrivalled selection of flooring and are looking forward to welcoming the winner of the MK Citizen competition. They will certainly be spoilt for choice when spending their £500.”



