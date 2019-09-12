Win chance to be a mascot at England v Austria U21s at Stadium MK

International football returns to Milton Keynes next month and we’ve teamed up with The Football Association to offer one lucky young reader the chance to take centre stage at England Under-21s’ vital clash with Austria.

Our competition winner (aged from 7-11) will get the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk out with one of the teams as a player escort at the 2021 UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifier at Stadium MK at 7.45pm on Tuesday, October 15.

They will also accompany the players during the national anthems.

The prize also includes four free tickets so the winner can enjoy their big moment with family and friends.

Competition entrants must be over 18. Parents’ phone and email details required.

The likes of Manchester City’s Phil Foden, Liverpool’s Rhian Brewster, Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood, and Arsenal duo Joe Willock and Reiss Nelson are set to pull on the Young Lions shirt at MK Dons’ home.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side will be hoping to move a step closer to booking their place at the 2021 finals in Hungary and Slovenia.

Tickets are priced £15 for adults and just £1 for under-16s at www.thefa.com/tickets. Concessions (under-22 and over-65) are available at £5. Charter Standard and group booking discounts also apply.

The Under-21s last played in Milton Keynes six years ago when Gareth Southgate's team saw off Finland 3-0 thanks to a Saido Berahino brace and a goal from Michael Keane en route to qualifying for the 2015 edition of U21 EURO.

England have been drawn in qualifying Group Three and also face Andorra, Albania, Kosovo and Turkey.