WIN family camping package to last ever Towersey Festival - worth over £800

Towersey Festival

The last ever Towersey Festival – the UK’s longest running since 1965 – is set to go down in history when it says farewell at its 60th anniversary at Claydon Estate in Buckingham.

We’re giving away a family camping package for two adults and two kids, to be a part of this momentous event from 23 - 26 August, worth over £800!

Across 10 stages and venues, over 100 artists will appear including Paul Simon’s iconic Graceland reimagined by the London African Gospel Choir, Billy Bragg, The Staves, Seth Lakeman Tide Lines, Pokey Lafarge, Oysterband, and The Hawkmen.

Learning and creativity in the great outdoors is at the heart of Towersey. It has a bumper programme of activities and shows to keep the whole family entertained from dawn till dusk.

Try your hand at circus skills, Woodland Classroom and open mic, or join a festival choir, dance class or the Ceilidh dance marathon. From storytelling, children’s entertainers, comedy, silent discos, and street theatre, Towersey offers an abundance of culture and creative experiences.

With spacious and beautiful campsites, the lucky winner of this competition will be pleased to know that you can drive to your pitch and keep your car close by, and benefit from facilities including lux toilets and showers, in a spot close to the main stages.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

What anniversary is Towersey celebrating?

Email your answer along with a contact telephone number to: [email protected].

Closing date Sunday 18 August at midnight.

T&Cs

 The prize is x 2 adult full festival passes, x 2 children full festival passes, plus camping, only. Passes are valid from Friday 23rd - Monday 26th August.

 The prize is as stated and no cash alternatives will be offered. Passes are non-transferable.

 This competition is open to UK residents aged 18 years or over at the closing date.

 Entries received after the stated closing time and date will not be entered.

 The winner will be selected at random.

 Personal data relating to entrants will be used in accordance with current UK data protection legislation.