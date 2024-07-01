Wingstop announces opening date at Midsummer Place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Today, Midsummer Place shopping centre has announced that its latest food retailer, Wingstop, will join The Boulevard on Monday 15 July.

Opening the day after the European Cup Final, whatever the result turns out to be, the American chicken chain will give us all reason to celebrate, when it opens its doors at 11am. The excitement around the initial announcement has seen people across the country talking about this opening and, now the date has been revealed, fans of Wingstop can put the date in their diary.

It will be located in the newly refurbished Boulevard between Zara and Pret A Manger and offer a variety of superb chicken-based dishes including wings, tenders, burgers, and sides cooked to order.

