Wingstop announces opening date at Midsummer Place
Opening the day after the European Cup Final, whatever the result turns out to be, the American chicken chain will give us all reason to celebrate, when it opens its doors at 11am. The excitement around the initial announcement has seen people across the country talking about this opening and, now the date has been revealed, fans of Wingstop can put the date in their diary.
It will be located in the newly refurbished Boulevard between Zara and Pret A Manger and offer a variety of superb chicken-based dishes including wings, tenders, burgers, and sides cooked to order.
Simon Martin, General Manager at Midsummer Place previously said: “We are thrilled to announce Wingstop’s opening on Monday 15 July. This addition will complete the Boulevard's dynamic food and beverage line-up at a time when the better weather arrives, and we see an increase in visits to the centre.”
