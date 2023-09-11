Xscape Milton Keynes to Host ‘Wall of Allies’

Watch more videos on Shots!

Xscape visitors, brands and centre team are invited to leave messages of support on the brightly coloured Wall of Allies board located on the Ground Floor opposite the escalators.

Revolution at Xscape Milton Keynes is gearing up for their pre-Pride Brunch and After-Party event, one of the official Pride Festival after-party destinations. Pre-booking tickets is recommended via the Revolution website.

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes General Manager, commented, “Xscape Milton Keynes is a welcoming and inclusive destination. By hosting our very own Wall of Allies we want to encourage our visitors and staff to share their words of positivity for all to see. We look forward to reading all of the wonderful messages celebrating inclusivity.”