Xscape Milton Keynes to Host ‘Wall of Allies’

As Milton Keynes celebrates with the city’s very own Pride Festival, Xscape Milton Keynes, the leading entertainment and leisure destination in the region, is inviting visitors to pledge their support for a more inclusive future with their new ‘Wall of Allies’ board.
By Carys UnderwoodContributor
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:23 BST- 1 min read
Xscape visitors, brands and centre team are invited to leave messages of support on the brightly coloured Wall of Allies board located on the Ground Floor opposite the escalators.

Revolution at Xscape Milton Keynes is gearing up for their pre-Pride Brunch and After-Party event, one of the official Pride Festival after-party destinations. Pre-booking tickets is recommended via the Revolution website.

Nick Coppock, Xscape Milton Keynes General Manager, commented, “Xscape Milton Keynes is a welcoming and inclusive destination. By hosting our very own Wall of Allies we want to encourage our visitors and staff to share their words of positivity for all to see. We look forward to reading all of the wonderful messages celebrating inclusivity.”

