You'll go batty over The Parks Trust's series of talks in Milton Keynes

This is one for all you nature lovers out there....

If you want to learn more about rare species in Milton Keynes, you'll love what The Parks Trust has got in store this month and next.

A bat

The charity, which cares for more than 6,000 acres of greenspace across Milton Keynes, will help you gen up on everything from bats to newts.

The talk is at Howe Park Wood education centre on Thursday, February 6, from 7-8.30pm. Tickets are £3 per person.

You can also find out more about what The Parks Trust does with a talk at Howe Park Wood education centre on Wednesday, January 29 from 7-8.30pm. Tickets are £1 per person.

Fore more details, click here