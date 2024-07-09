Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The “Astroworld” superstar is set to perform an exlsuive two dates in the UK this week.

Travis Scott arrives in the United Kingdom this week for two shows as part of his “Circus Maximus” shows (July 11 and July 13)

The “Utopia” artist is set to perform at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, followed by one final performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

What has Travis Scott been performing during his European tour, and could the same set be performed in the UK?

What merchandise could be available to pick up shortly after doors open at both concerts?

US hip-hop superstar Travis Scott’s arrival in the UK is imminent, as the “Utopia” performer plays two dates in London and Manchester this week (July 11 and July 13.)

The rapper is currently touring Europe as part of his “Utopia Presents Circus Maximus” tour, having taken time out of his busy schedule to undertake some other projects - including starring in Harmony Korine’s latest experimental film “Aggro Dr1ft,” to interesting reviews (to say the least.)

That wouldn’t be his only cinematic outing though, with Scott releasing a companion film in 2023, “Circus Maximus,” featuring a who’s who of directorial talent including “Drive” director Nicolas Winding Refn, “Irreversible” director Gaspar Noe and Korine filming a performance at the Amphitheatre of Pompeii in Pompeii, Italy.

Almost akin to Pink Floyd’s concert film, some would argue.

But it’s on the live front that Travis Scott has become famous/infamous (delete as appropriate), and while there might be “some” whispers he might make a detour before his July 13th show, we instead take a look at what time doors open for this London and Manchester shows.

So what has Travis Scott been performing so far during his European dates, what merchandise could be on offer during his UK shows and what time should you be heading to the venues before each show?

What time do doors open for Travis Scott in London?

Travis Scott brings his "Utopia Presents Circus Maximus" world tour to the United Kingdom this week, with dates in London and Manchester (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for Live Nation

Ticketmaster is advising that doors to see Travis Scott at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 11 2024 are set to open at 5:00pm.

What time do doors open for Travis Scott in Manchester?

Meanwhile, Travis Scott’s show at the Co-Op Live in Manchester on July 13 2024 at 6:30pm, with the entertainment scheduled to start around the 8pm mark.

What items are banned from bringing with me to see Travis Scott in the UK?

It’s the usual suspects once again regarding items prohibited or banned from bringing with you to either shows in London or Manchester. With a bag search also set up before entering the venues, it would be wise to once again only bring a bag the size of an A4 piece of paper.

Items banned across both venues

Bottles of any kind, glass vessels, cans, flasks

Food (Discretion may be shown for children’s snacks)

Liquids of any kind (including water and alcohol. The stadium has multiple water fountains throughout)

Umbrellas greater than 1m in size

Laptop Sleeves larger than 37cm x 31cm in size and any laptop bags

Flares, smoke canisters, air horns, laser devices

Unlicensed musical instruments and other devices capable of causing a disturbance or nuisance

Darts, frisbees (and similar items)

Dangerous or hazardous items

Illegal substances

Fireworks, flares, explosives or ammunition

Knives, blades, firearms and weapons of any kind

Scooters, skateboards and other skates

Flags, Signs or banners that do not meet our Flag and Banner Policy

Flagpoles greater than 1m in length

Spray paint, large industrial style ‘permanent’ marker pens

Transmitting devices

Professional cameras (including cameras with interchangeable lenses) and recording devices

Unauthorised fliers, illegal merchandise items, illegal charity collection utensils

Motorbike helmets

Animals (except service dogs and assistance dogs)

Prams and pushchairs

What merchandise could be available at Travis Scott’s UK shows?

Some of the possible merchandise on offer during Travis Scott's two-date tour of the United Kingdom this week (Credit: Getty/Travis Scott Store) | Getty/Travis Scott Store

Expect to see a traditional tour shirt for “Circus Maximus” with all the European dates as a backprint, while a couple of other items from his 2023 tour look like they might once again be rolled out during his England dates.

No suggestions for pricing as of yet, but we’ve read previously of T-shirts being around the £25 to £35 mark, which owing to how collectable Scott’s older stuff has become, might be an investment at this point. Might is the operative word.

What could Travis Scott perform during his two UK shows?

We only need to take a look at some of the performances Travis Scott has undertaken across Europe so far to get an idea of what he could play during his shows in London and Manchester.

Setlist.FM has published the following set performed when Travis Scott performed at Hallenstadion, Zurich, Switzerland on July 5 2024.

Greetings From Utopia (Intro)

HYAENA

THANK GOD

MODERN JAM

Aye (Lil Uzi Vert cover)

sdp interlude (Performed with two fans)

BACKR00MS (Playboi Carti cover)

Type S**t (Future & Metro Boomin cover) (Repeatedly yells the lyric "when the night calls" from "Nightcrawler" in the latter half of the song)

Nightcrawler

Nightcrawler (Played again, but only the first 13 seconds of the song, which is a bit of Swae Lee’s intro)

SIRENS

Upper Echelon

Praise God (Ye cover)

GOD'S COUNTRY

MY EYES

BUTTERFLY EFFECT

HIGHEST IN THE ROOM

Mamacita

CIRCUS MAXIMUS

DELRESTO (ECHOES) (Played as he changed outfits)

I KNOW ?

90210

MELTDOWN

TOPIA TWINS

NO BYSTANDERS

FE!N

FE!N (Played again)

FE!N (Played again)

FE!N (Played again)

FE!N (Played again)

FE!N (Played again)

FE!N (Played one last time)

SICKO MODE

Antidote

goosebumps

TELEKINESIS

Are there still tickets left to see Travis Scott on his UK tour?