Treat the leader of your herd to something very different for Mother's Day at nearby Woburn

This Mother’s Day, Woburn Safari Park in Bedfordshire is inviting Mums to take a walk on the wild side and enjoy a unique safari adventure experience which includes Spring Afternoon Tea and a Giraffe Mini VIP Experience.

This special experience starts with admission to the Safari Park from 10am onwards, where families can explore the Road Safari and get to see animals including lions, tigers, and bears. From here it’s on to the Foot Safari to discover fascinating talks and demonstrations with lemurs, sea lions, meerkats and penguins.

Afternoon tea

At 1.45pm, Spring Afternoon Tea will be served in the Lookout Café, located in the heart of Animal Encounters. Mums will enjoy a panoramic view of Farmyard Friends and Himalayan Heights while being treated to a delicious selection of sandwiches, cakes and pastries, washed down with a pot of tea.

At 3pm Mums will be whisked off on a Giraffe Mini VIP Experience, where they will go behind the scenes at the Giraffe House to meet the endangered Rothschild’s species. This is an amazing opportunity for guests to enjoy face-to-face time with the herd from a specially designed viewing platform at the animal’s eye level, and feed the giraffes some leaves.

A keeper guide will give guests a fascinating introduction to the husbandry and daily care routines, as well as the behaviours and characteristics of the giraffe. It’s a perfect time to visit as THREE adorable giraffe calves have recently been born, making the herd at Woburn Safari Park, the largest in the UK!

Ticket numbers are limited to only 16 per day, for this Mother’s Day special so families will need to move fast to treat the special lady in their life. Visitors should not fear if they are unable to make Sunday 31st March as this Spring Afternoon Tea and Giraffe Mini VIP Experience will run every weekend throughout March.

Tickets for Spring Afternoon Tea and Giraffe Mini VIP Experience cost £59 per adult (aged 16+yrs) or £45 per child (aged 8-15yrs). Included in this ticket price is one day admission to the Safari Park for either an adult or child, Afternoon Tea, and a 30 minute experience with the endangered Rothschild’s giraffe herd at 3pm in the Giraffe House.