Vigil has begun production on series three

Vigil will be back for a third series on BBC.

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie return again.

But where will the drama be set this time around?

Vigil will be heading to an even more unlikely destination for its third series. The show has dived to the depths of the oceans and taken a trip to the desert so far.

However, things are about to get a whole lot colder for season three. The hit BBC drama is set to channel John Carpenter's iconic 1980s film The Thing.

But what will Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie be off this time around? Here’s all you need to know about the third season:

What is the setting of Vigil series three?

Vigil is heading to the Arctic for season 3 | BBC/ Mark Mainz

Vigil is heading to the Arctic for its latest season, the BBC has confirmed. DCI Amy Silva (Suranne Jones) and DI Kirsten Longacre (Rose Leslie) have a new case and it will take them to an arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.

The BBC adds: “Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line.”

Production for the third series is now underway in Svalbard and Scotland.

Who is new to Vigil cast for series three?

Top left to right: Gary Lewis (Image: Kirsty Anderson), Dominic Mafham (Image: Coco), Jeppe Beck Laursen (Image: Anne Valeur), Tornike Gogrichiani (Image: Levan Leko Tchkonia) and Steven Miller (Image: Faye Thomas). Bottom left to right: Amy Manson (Image: Christopher Jeney), Naomi Yang (Image: YellowBellyPhoto), Steve Cree (Michael Shelford), and Derek Riddell | BBC/ Vlad at Plastic Fruit Studios

Suranne Jones and Rose Leslie will once again be back to lead the cast. Gary Lewis (Franklin, A Thousand Blows) returns to reprise his role as Detective Superintendent Robertson, who has appeared across all series of Vigil so far.

Dominic Mafham (Little Disasters, Killing Eve) also returns as Sir Ian Downing and Orla Russell (Deadwater Fell, Outlander) returns as Poppy, Amy and Kirsten’s daughter.

The new cast for the third series includes:

Jeppe Beck Laursen (The Last, The Trip)

Tornike Gogrichiani (Extraction 2, Drops of God)

Steven Miller (Dept. Q, Shetland)

Benjamin Wainwright (Maigret, Belgravia: The Next Chapter)

Artur Zai Barrera (The Old Man, Lucky)

Jordan Duvigneau (Mood, Stolen Girl)

Kaisa Hammarlund (Hijack, Grace)

Adam Fidusiewicz (FBI International, A Gentleman in Moscow)

Naomi Yang (Under Salt Marsh, Wolfe)

Eric Godon (In Bruges, Anna)

Conor Berry (Karen Pirie, Schemers)

Amy Manson (Rebus, Bodies)

Jason Tobin (A Thousand Blows, The Balled of a Small Player)

Steven Cree (All of You, Heads of State)

Killian Coyle (Shetland, Endeavour)

Derek Riddell (Industry, Happy Valley)

Alma Prelec (Secret Service, Fifteen Love)

Dawn Sievewright (Undertow, Shetland)

Shereen Cutkelvin (Summerwater, Crime)

Vigil writer Tom Edge said: “I'm grateful to the BBC and World Productions for backing the ambition of a story that takes Vigil to the Arctic. This series grapples with the issues that will define tomorrow's world: melting ice caps, conflict over resources, energy wars, and lives put at risk in pursuit of peace and profits.”

Jake Lushington, executive producer for World Productions, added: “We are thrilled to be kicking off filming series three of Vigil with Suranne and Rose in the epic arctic landscapes of Svalbard and welcome our most multinational cast to date, as well as featuring new and established Scottish talent.”

Vigil series three will once again have six episodes. Expect an announcement on the release date in the future.

