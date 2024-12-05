Wednesday season 2: first look at Jenna Ortega show as Netflix confirms release window

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 5th Dec 2024
  • Netflix has confirmed when Wednesday will return.
  • It has also shared a first look at the second season.
  • Production has wrapped on the next batch of episodes.

Netflix has released a first look at Wednesday season two. It comes as the streaming service confirms when fans can expect the new episodes.

Jenna Ortega returns in the Addams Family spin-off show, which was a huge hit when it first released in late 2022. Fans have been eagerly awaiting its return and there has now been a major development on that front.

Produced by legendary Hollywood director Tim Burton, the Netflix series will be back in 2025. Here’s all you need to know:

Netflix issues major Wednesday update

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season two. Photo: Netflixplaceholder image
Jenna Ortega in Wednesday season two. Photo: Netflix | Netflix

The streaming giant has revealed the first look at Jenna Ortega in the second season of hit show Netflix. It comes as production has wrapped on the fresh batch of episodes.

Showrunners / Executive Producers Al Gough and Miles Millar revealed that Wednesday will be "exploring more Addams Family Lore and [they] are excited to introduce an eclectic lineup of incredible new characters!"

Catherine Zeta-Jones who plays Morticia Addams in the show added: “This season is going to be bigger and more twisted than you can ever imagine.”

When will Wednesday season two be released?

An exact release date for Wednesday has yet to be confirmed. However Netflix did reveal that it will arrive in 2025.

It means subscribers get the final season of Stranger Things, new Wednesday and the last installment of Cobra Kai, all within months of each other. It is sure to be a bumper year on Netflix.

