Welcome to Wrexham’s fourth season is about to kick-off on Disney Plus 🐉

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Welcome to Wrexham will return with a new season.

The first episodes of series 4 are about to be released.

But when can you watch Welcome to Wrexham?

A new season of Welcome to Wrexham is about to kick-off and you don’t want to miss it. The camera crews are back to follow the newly famous football club as they look to make it three promotions in a row.

Viewers have been invited to follow the ups-and-downs of the Welsh team since it was bought by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. Sport can be unpredictable but the Disney Plus show is guaranteed to keep you on the edge of your seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when exactly will you be able to watch the latest episodes of Welcome to Wrexham? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is it out on Disney Plus?

Season four of Welcome To Wrexham will follow the team's journey towards a record-breaking third consecutive promotion. | Disney

The first two episodes of the new series of the popular Disney Plus show are set to arrive later today (May 16). They will begin streaming at 8am GMT/ 9am CET - which for American viewers is 3am ET/ 12am PT.

When are the next episodes out on Disney Plus?

Welcome to Wrexham series four is set to be eight episodes long, it has been confirmed. Episode three will be out on Friday May 23 and episode four is due on May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What to expect from Welcome to Wrexham season four?

The preview, via Disney Plus, reads: “In 2020, Rob and Ryan teamed up to purchase the 5th tier Red Dragons in the hopes of turning the Club into an underdog story the whole world could root for. The world took notice and the Club achieved back-to-back promotions to bring the Reds into the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.

“As they continue to rise in the pyramid, the stakes get higher with a new level of intensity, competition and costs, all while the Club continues to be plagued with injury and fans demand the signing of new talent. Dedicated staff and supporters celebrate the team’s climb toward the Premiership while bracing against the new-found challenges that come with each new tier up the EFL.

“Will Wrexham AFC rise to the challenge and do what no team has ever done before? Wrexham AFC Women’s Team continues to battle amongst the top teams in the Welsh Adran Premier League and strives to stand out amidst a crowded field of talented women footballers.

“With new players and continued support from the Club and fans, can they make a name for themselves at the top of the League?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.