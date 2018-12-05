What's On for families in and around Milton Keynes this week

Our roundup of local fun for parents and children

PANTOMIME TIME

It’s panto season – oh yes it is – and the festive offerings are opening at theatres all over the area.

Milton Keynes Theatre has Robin Hood – see opposite (Dec 8-Jan 13).

Red Riding Hood Versus the Wolf is the offering at MK’s Stantonbury Theatre (Dec 8-31).

Aylesbury’s Waterside Theatre is staging Peter Pan (Dec 7 -31).

And Northampton’s Royal & Derngate has also chosen Peter Pan, (Dec 7-30).

The Core at Corby Cube is staging Beauty and the Beast (Dec 7-30).

And Dunstable’s Grove Theatre has chosen Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Dec 7-31).

TABBY MCTAT

The Stables, Wavendon, Dec 17-30

Book now for this family Christmas show. Tabby McTat is a busker’s cat with the loudest meow. He sings all day long with his best friend Fred, until one day they get separated. Tabby finds shelter and a new life, but he soon misses his old friend. Will they ever find each other?

www.stables.org

LANDSCAPE ADVENT CALENDAR

National Trust Stowe, 10am to 4pm

Set out on a winter quest to discover all 24 ‘doors’ hidden in the gardens at Stowe for an Advent calendar on a grand scale. Pick up your map from the visitor centre before heading into the gardens to find the ‘doors’. Normal admission charges apply.

www.nationaltrust.org.uk/stowe/whats-on

AN AUDIENCE WITH FATHER CHRISTMAS

Wrest Park, Silsoe, December 8 & 9, 15 & 16 and 22 & 23

Meet Father Christmas as he tells tales of Christmas past. Additional charge of £5 per child applies to see Father Christmas (subject to availability). Small present included.

Booking is essential.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrestpark

NAUGHTY ELF TRAIL

Jordans Mill, Biggleswade, December 7 to 30

Elf hunters can go on a festive trail round the gardens and follow clues to find the naughty Jordans’ elf, who has gone missing from the North Pole. From December 18 to 22, children can also take part in the new Elf Training Camp, booking essential.

jordansmill.com/plan-your-visit/family-fun

DICKENS OF A CHRISTMAS

Cowper & Newton Museum, Olney, Sunday

Enjoy David Pibworth’s magic show at noon, 2pm and 3pm in the courtyard, where hot chocolate, tea and coffee will be served all day.

Carol singing in the court-yard at 2.30pm, and a chance to play Splat the Rat. Usual admission applies.

cowperandnewtonmuseum.org.uk

VISIT SANTA FOR FREE

Xscape MK main mall

Santa is in his grotto and you can visit him free of charge every weekend up to and including Christmas Eve. The grotto will be open every weekend plus December 20, 21 and 24 from 11am to 5pm and families can book online to visit, with a 50p booking charge. Limited walk-up slots are also available.

Xscapemiltonkeynes.co.uk