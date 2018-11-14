What's on for families in Milton Keynes this week

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas...

SANTA’S ARRIVAL PARADE

Frosts Woburn Sands, Sunday, 10am

Bring your family and friends along to Santa’s arrival parade at Frosts Woburn Sands on Sunday. Watch Santa arrive to open his magical Grotto in style, with plenty of surprises along the way.

Santa’s reindeer will also be taking time out to be at the garden centre for the whole day.

Bookings are well under way for Santa’s Grotto, back from Sunday, with fun and games with Santa’s elves, biscuit decorating, individual time with Santa, a photo and gifts.

www.frostsgardencentres.co.uk/events

NATIVITY! THE MUSICAL

MK Theatre, until Sunday

Feelgood, funny and full of yuletide joy, Nativity! The Musical is on a UK tour, before returning to London for Christmas. St Bernadette’s School is attempting to mount a musical Nativity. But teacher Mr Maddens has promised that a Hollywood producer is coming to see the show.

goo.gl/dajGp5

MOVIE MAGIC

intu Milton Keynes, Sat & Sun

Catch a free festive flick while Christmas shopping, with Movie Magic films at intu. Festive family favourites including Elf at 11am on Saturday and Frozen at 2pm on Sunday, will be screened free of charge inside a yurt in the Alpine Village in Oak Court.

www.intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes/whatson

CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON

intu Milton Keynes, Saturday

The city centre’s free Christmas lights switch-on will be hosted by Ivan and Emma from Heart breakfast, with music, dance and fireworks. There will be entertainment at intu from 4pm, before the lights go on at 5pm. It will take place between Gap and Hollister.

intu.co.uk/miltonkeynes

SHERLOCK HOLMES: THE SIGN OF FOUR

Stantonbury Theatre, Nov 19 & 20

When Mary Morstan asks for help to solve the mystery of her missing father, Sherlock Holmes enters a murky world of deception and trickery, unravelling a complex plot involving murder, corruption and stolen jewels. Suitable for ages 11 and over.

www.stantonburytheatre.co.uk

SATURDAY ARCHAEOLOGY CLUB

Wrest Park, Silsoe, Saturday, 10.30am to noon

Monthly club for eight to 16-year-olds, exploring the Archaeological Collections Store at Wrest Park. If your child has an interest in archaeology, history or heritage, this is the club for them. Book on 01525 860000.

www.english-heritage.org.uk/visit/places/wrest-park/events

CLIP ’N’ CLIMB

Wicksteed Park, Kettering, from Saturday

Family climbing venue Clip ’n’ Climb opens at Wicksteed Park on Saturday, offering fun activities for all aged four and over. The £700,000 indoor attraction will offer 28 different quirky and exciting challenges and climbing walls, including an 8m-high leap of faith.

wicksteedpark.org/clipnclimb