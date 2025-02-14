What time is Super League on TV? Sky Sports and BBC schedule for round one
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Super League is back for its 2025 season.
- The opening round is taking place between February 13 and 16.
- But which games are on TV and how to watch?
Rugby fans rejoice as the Super League is back with a bang. The 2025 season has kicked-off and there is plenty of action still to enjoy.
Wigan Warriors are looking to defend the title, having been crowned champions last autumn. The opening round of action is running from Thursday (February 13) to Sunday (February 16).
But how can you watch the Super League this weekend? Here’s all you need to know:
What time is the Super League on TV?
A handful of games will be live across both Sky Sports and BBC this weekend. The Beeb has coverage of 15 games throughout the season, including during the opening round.
Friday
- 8pm - Catalan Dragons vs Hull
- 8pm - Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers
Saturday
- 3pm - Leeds Rhinos vs Wakefield Trinity
- 5.30pm - St Helens vs Salford Red Devils
Sunday
- 3pm - Huddersfield Giants vs Warrington Wolves
Which channel is the Super League on?
Sky Sports will once again be carrying weekly coverage of the rugby league competition throughout the 2025 season. While the BBC will also be broadcasting 15 games live during the year.
All of the live games in the opening round will be broadcast live on Sky. With all but Hull KR vs Castleford Tigers being on Sky Sports Plus - this game will be on Sky Sports NFL from 7.30pm on Friday (February 14).
The BBC will be showing the St Helens match against Salford live on Saturday (February 15). It will be broadcast on BBC Two with coverage starting at 5.15pm ahead of kick-off at 5.30pm.
