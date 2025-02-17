Who is in the Love Island: All Stars final? Full list of finalists - and which season they are from

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 17th Feb 2025, 10:00 BST

Love Island: All Stars has confirmed its line-up for the 2025 final 🚨

The line-up for Love Island: All Stars final for 2025 has been confirmed. It comes after a brutal twist saw one couple eliminated by returning islanders and just miss out on the live episode.

ITV has confirmed that time the final will air tonight - and how to watch it. Fans have been reminded of the deadline to place their first votes.

Bookies have named the favourites to win the show in the latest odds. But who exactly is in the final?

See the full line-up, who they are coupled with and which seasons they are from.

The winner of series eight of Love Island, Ekin-Su has returned for the second series of All Stars. She is coupled up with Curtis Pritchard and has made it to the final.

1. Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Dancer Curtis first entered the villa back in series five - and finished in fourth place. He returned for All Stars 2025 and is coupled up with Ekin-Su. He has made it to the final.

2. Curtis Pritchard

Grace was a bombshell who entered the villa on Day 8. She previously appeared in series 11. Coupled up with Luca Bish, she has made it to the All Stars 2025 final.

3. Grace Jackson

Former Love Island runner-up in series eight, Luca returned for the 2025 series of All Stars from the off. He has made it to the final and is coupled up with Grace Jackson.

4. Luca Bish

