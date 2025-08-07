Dragons’ Den has been bumped from the BBC schedule by MasterChef 🚨

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dragons’ Den returned with a new episode last week after six months.

The series has already gone back on hold amid a BBC schedule change.

But why is Dragons’ Den not on as you would expect tonight?

Dragons’ Den returned last week but it is already back on hold. The BBC will not be airing new episodes from the 2025 season in the near future.

The iconic show resumed its 22nd series at the end of July, five months after it went on pause in February. However, the delayed return of MasterChef has caused a schedule shake-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you expect Dragons’ Den to return? Here’s all you need to know:

Why is Dragons’ Den not on TV tonight?

Dragons' Den cast on BBC | BBC

The show returned with its first new episode since late February last Thursday (July 31). Fans might be expecting a further instalment this week, however, it has been pushed from the schedule again.

Dragons’ Den normally airs in the 8pm slot on Thursday nights, but MasterChef’s delayed 2025 season has thrown a spanner in the works. The show airs three episodes a week, from Wednesday to Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Usually, MasterChef airs earlier in the year and runs throughout the spring. However, due to the investigations into both of the show’s presenters, it was pushed back to the late summer.

Despite sacking both Gregg Wallace and John Torode the BBC has decided to air the season, which was filmed last year. The Beeb described it as not being an “easy decision”.

Dragons’ Den will have to wait until the season of MasterChef finishes before it can reclaim its Thursday evening spot. Usually, a series of the cooking show will last for just shy of two months.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.