MAFS UK fans are facing a major wait for the next episode 😨📺

MAFS UK will not be on as usual tonight.

Fans will have to make do with a shorter week again.

But why has the change been made?

For the second week in a row, Married at First Sight UK will have one less episode than usual. The hit E4 reality show has gone on its weekly break a day earlier once more.

Normally, MAFS UK has five episodes per week but for the short-term it has a reduced slate. The show has been cut to four nights and one episode has changed start time as well.

E4 has made drastic changes to the regular schedule of the much-talked about dating experiment amid the arrival of Celebrity Traitors. But when will the show be on TV next?

Why is MAFS UK not on TV tonight?

Two MAFS UK series 10 couples have drop major hints about their relationships now on Instagram. Photo by Married at First Sight/Channel 4. | Channel 4

Unlike the early weeks of its latest season, Married at First SIght will not be airing episodes on a Thursday - at least for the short term. It means that fans who sit down and flick over to E4 at 9pm tonight (October 16) expecting the next episode are in for a rude surprise.

MAFS UK has been cut to four episodes per week, instead of the usual five. It is part of a move to avoid clashing with the highly anticipated Celebrity Traitors.

E4 has also changed the start time for episodes on Wednesdays - including last night (October 15) - moving them to the earlier time of 8pm, at least in the short term. Celebrity Traitors will continue through the rest of October.

MAFS UK has been replaced by a repeat of Gogglebox this evening. There will be back-to-back episodes of the Channel 4 favourite from 9pm to 11pm.

When is MAFS UK next on TV?

The show will return on Sunday (October 19) evening, meaning it is quite the gap between episodes. It is a lengthy wait for fans wanting to find out what happens next.

The preview, via Radio Times, teases: “It's the much-anticipated 'Love/Hate Week', as the experts push the couples to reveal their biggest likes and dislikes about each other.

“While some bonds grow stronger and feelings are shared, emotions boil over when one groom reaches breaking point after hearing his wife's critiques.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.