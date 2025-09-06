ITV has explained how you can play Win Win with the People’s Postcode Lottery at home 👀

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ITV’s new quiz show with a twist starts this weekend.

Win Win People’s Postcode Lottery is hosted by familiar faces.

But what can you expect from the programme?

A brand new quiz show with an ‘interactive twist’ is set to start on ITV this weekend.

Win Win with the People’s Postcode Lottery will make its debut and viewers will be able to play at home. Prizes such as dream holidays are up-for-grabs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But how can you take part and what can you expect? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Win Win with the People’s Postcode Lottery on?

Win Win with People's Postcode Lottery hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins | Hello Dolly/ITV

The new quiz show is set to make its debut on ITV1/ STV today (September 6). It is set to start at 7.15pm and will be followed by You Bet! On Tour.

Episodes will run for approximately one hour, including adverts. It will finish at 8.15pm, according to the schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will also be available to watch live and on demand via ITVX and STV Player.

Who hosts Win Win with the People’s Postcode Lottery?

Comedy duo Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins will host, with each show packed with humour, drama and life-changing decisions. Plus, DJ and presenter Jordan North will be helping surprise some of the winners at home.

Viewers may remember Mel and Sue from their time hosting The Great British Bake Off, back in the days it was on BBC. They left once it moved to Channel 4.

What exactly is Win Win with the People’s Postcode Lottery?

‘Win Win with People’s Postcode Lottery’ isn’t just another quiz show, it’s an interactive TV event where anyone can be a winner. Studio contestants battle it out for some truly amazing prizes, and the best part?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Viewers playing along from home could win the exact same prizes. No more ‘play along at home’, this is ‘win from home’.

The series builds toward a jaw-dropping finale, where one contestant is guaranteed to take home a life-changing £1million. And here’s the twist… that lucky winner could be a viewer who makes it all the way to the final!

Every single question comes from the Great British public. We surveyed the nation to uncover what they love, what they loathe, and everything in between.

What are the rules for the quiz show?

Forty studio contestants along with viewers at home play to win incredible prizes, from dream holidays and luxury cars, to tickets for the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Throughout the series players compete to join ‘Millionaire’s Row’, either by winning their place or trading a prize for a place. Viewers at home also get the chance to earn a place by playing along (see below for sign-up info and Ts&Cs).

In the final episode, one player on Millionaire’s Row will win that jackpot of at least one million pounds.

How do you play from home?

Viewers at home can play along with the show using the special companion web-app. Playing along could really brighten up a Saturday evening, especially as viewers have the chance to win the exact same prizes as the contestants in the studio; we’re talking holidays, cars, amazing experiences.

Plus, play-along viewers also have the chance to win themselves places on Millionaire’s Row in studio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All the T&Cs and information about how to register for this incredible opportunity are available on the sign-up site here: itv.com/winwin .

What prizes are up for grabs on the show?

Prizes include dream holidays, luxury cars, and tickets to some of the world’s biggest sporting and entertainment events.

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.

ITVX Go ad-free on ITVX for just £5.99/month 🎬📺 (aff) £ 5.99 Buy now Buy now Fed up of ad breaks just as the drama heats up? 🍿 With ITVX Premium, you can binge your favourite box sets, BritBox exclusives and 100s more shows and films without the interruptions. From Love Island to Trigger Point, stream them all ad-free (on demand), download to watch offline 📲 and cancel any time – no strings attached. You’ll also unlock the entire BritBox catalogue – ideal for classic crime fans, royal documentaries and vintage soaps. 👑🕵️‍♂️ Start streaming ad-free from just £5.99/month or £59.99/year – get ITVX Premium here