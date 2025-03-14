MK Lightning and Girl Pack join forces for International Women's Day

MK Falcons donate to Girl Packs donation station

On Saturday 8th March, in celebration of International Women’s Day, MK Lightning collaborated with Milton Keynes Falcons Women’s Ice Hockey Club and local charity Girl Pack

Free weekly newsletter Join our weekly YourWorld newsletter for updates, behind-the-scenes insights from our editors and your chance to shape what's next. Free weekly newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This special partnership aimed to promote inclusivity in sport and raise awareness for period poverty in the Milton Keynes community. At the MKL game vs. Peterborough Phantoms, Falcons players handed out match night leaflets, encouraging more women and girls to get involved in ice hockey. Meanwhile, MK Lightning were thrilled to welcome Girl Pack, a UK-registered, volunteer-led charity dedicated to providing free emergency period packs to young people and those in need. Girl Pack ensures that essential sanitary products are available in schools, community centres, and doctors surgeries (to name a few), supporting individuals who might otherwise struggle to access them. Fans had the opportunity to contribute by donating essential hygiene products at Girl Pack’s ‘Donation Station’—and the response was incredible!

Most Popular

Fans donated 649 Products and donated £169.75 on the night with more donations expected this weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicki from MK Lightning said "A heartfelt thank you to our amazing fans for your generosity and support".

MK Falcons and Girl Pack celebrate International Women's Day

Megan Knight from Girl Pack shared: “We as a team are completely overwhelmed and can’t thank the club enough for thier support.”

If you would like to support the amazing work that Girl Pack do, you can find out more at www.girlpack.org or to get tickets to see the MK Lightning play go to www.mk-lightning.co.uk .

To find out more about womens ice hockey search for MK Falcons on Facebook or Instagram.