Pets 2 Places founder offers safety advice ahead of Pet Travel Safety Day 2025

Small breed safety transported in crash tested crate.

You might be safe with your seatbelt on but is your dog? In 2021, fueled by the confusing and contradictory information that is available to pet owners, Claire Harris founder of Pets 2 Places Ltd created Pet Travel Safety Day. A day dedicated to raising awareness of the dangers that improper carriage of pets can pose and to help pet owners keep themselves, as and their pets, safer on their journeys.

With over a decade of experience and extensive research into how to safely transport pets with their welfare as the highest priority has meant that Claire Harris, Founder of Pets 2 Places, has fast become one of the leading authorities on how to transport pets.

1st July – Pet Travel Safety Day

Pet Travel Safety Day a day dedicated to raising awareness that every time you go in your vehicle you need to make sure your pet is restrained by using crash tested equipment, and in an appropriate position in the car.

Cat safely travelling in wire crate stowed behind front passenger seat.

Sharing the Knowledge

Below are the top tips for transporting animals safely.

Cats

• If you are using a crash tested carrier that is suitable to be used with a seatbelt this is fine to go on the backseat. Do check before putting on the back seat.

Large breed dog safely transported in boot of car using crash tested guard.

• Position your basket on the floor behind the driver or passenger seat.

A study undertaken by More Than car insurance shows you are 10 times more likely to crash at 30mph than any other speed. Which means your seats will not crush the carrier.

If you are not using a crash tested carrier, the wire mesh carrier with the opening lid is the sturdiest.

Dogs

Small & Medium

• A crash tested harness on the back seat

• A crash tested crate in your boot, this must be anchored down correctly

Medium/Large

• A large dog needs plenty of space to lay down, if your dog does not have the space to do this with a harness on, then the back seat would not be suitable

• A crash tested crate, anchored down

Large/Giant Breeds

• If your dog is too big for a crate you will need a crash tested dog guard

• I would recommend you use this with a crash tested Tailgate.

• If possible, restrain your dog within this space. Currently there are no crash tested pieces of equipment for this. Do take extra care with how you do this and never attach anything to a collar, only a harness.

When choosing the right piece of equipment for your dog, the crash tested option will always be better than anything not crash tested.

Get involved

You can visit the Pets 2 Places social media page and share their content and tips to help raise awareness create a safer and more comfortable travel experience for all.

Use #pettravelsafetyday #pettravelsafetyday2025 #pets2places and tag us in all your socials.