Time Out – the global brand that inspires and enables people to experience the best of the city – has launched a new shore experience with P&O Cruises, as part of its long-term partnership with the brand.

Flavours of Barcelona by Time Out will offer guests on selected holidays a foodie exploration of this Mediterranean city, focusing on the newly opened Time Out Market Barcelona. Guests will visit Time Out Market Barcelona in the vibrant Port Vell area, where they will find a curated selection of Barcelona's best chefs, restaurateurs and bars, all under one roof. This dynamic space showcases both established and emerging local culinary talents, serving up a true taste of the city's rich gastronomic scene. During the visit, guests will enjoy the chance to explore the Market and sample an array of local specialities.

Afterwards, guests can explore the city’s charming Gothic Quarter en route to Barcelona’s Cathedral of the Holy Cross and Saint Eulalia, giving them a unique glimpse into this part of the city. Next, a relaxing pit stop at Granja La Pallaresa to enjoy rich drinking chocolate and irresistible crispy churros. From there, guests are free to explore Barcelona at their leisure and roam the vibrant streets or simply soak up the ambience of this sublime city.

Time Out is a P&O Cruises Destination Partner, with Time Out’s global network of local city experts creating content to showcase the best things to do in the destinations around the world that P&O Cruises visits. As well as the new Barcelona shore experience, Time Out has also previously curated a bespoke shore experience in Lisbon where visitors can enjoy a Cooking Masterclass at Time Out Market Lisbon before exploring the city.

Time Out’s content and expertise is integrated throughout the P&O Cruises communication and website to fully showcase these experiences. Across Time Out’s channels, editorial and branded content inspires Time Out’s experience-hungry travel audience to consider travel via P&O Cruises, through destination-led and ship-focused content.

Time Out’s experts have also compiled bespoke recommendations of things to do in cities around the world in P&O Cruises ports of call. Including a RIB safari in Norway, a Treasure Hunt & Gelato Class in Rome and an Aerial tram in St Lucia, Time Out has curated unmissable experiences to make every adventure amazing on a P&O Cruises holiday.

Gareth Thomas, Director of Client Experience at Time Out, says: “At Time Out, we’re big believers in getting to know a city like a local, and so are P&O Cruises – which is exactly why we’ve teamed up to curate these bespoke shore experiences. Our Time Out Markets in Lisbon and Barcelona showcase the best chefs in their cities, giving them a platform to really show off their culinary prowess in a buzzing environment.

“Whether travellers are looking for a thrilling helicopter flight, immersing themselves on a walking tour of a historical town or learning to cook like a local – there’s something for all kinds of tastes and interests with Time Out’s recommendations.”

Carnival UK & P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We are delighted to offer guests even more opportunities to explore Barcelona and Lisbon with these new shore experiences. Time Out’s unique and trusted content will resonate with a new audience who may have never considered a cruise holiday. These trips offer great opportunities to see all the best bits of these iconic cities, giving an alternative to the typical tourist trail and exploring like a local to have the most unique and authentic experiences.”

Time Out Market is the world's first editorially curated food and cultural market, leveraging the Time Out brand to bring the best of the city together under one roof: its best chefs, drinks and cultural experiences – based on the editorial curation for which Time Out has always been known. This unique proposition, where Time Out’s editorial content comes to life, is a new opportunity for advertisers to engage with Time Out’s highly desirable audience directly as part of bespoke 360-degree campaigns spanning both digital and physical channels.

Time Out Market Barcelona – the first to open in Spain – features 14 award-winning chefs, up-and-coming restaurateurs and much-loved local gems, a full-service restaurant, four bars (two indoor and two outdoor), an event space and a podcast station across 5,250 sqm. It’s a place where guests come together around communal tables to enjoy the experience, surrounded by top chefs and their teams in action.