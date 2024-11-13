Brasserie Blanc Milton Keynes tackles Child Hunger Poverty

Magic Breakfast - Fuel For Learning

The team at Brasserie Blanc Milton Keynes believes that no child should go to school hungry.

With 3 million children across the UK at risk of hunger, and 2 in 100 families in Milton Keynes relying on Food Banks, the legendary French restaurant has teamed up with Magic Breakfast to help raise funds through a quiz and dinner fundraising event, to be held on Tuesday 19th November.

Over the next 12 months teams from Brasserie Blanc and Heartwood Inns across the UK will be hosting a range of fundraising activities to contribute the equivalent of 100,000 nutritious breakfasts.

Magic Breakfast works with schools across the UK, including schools in Milton Keynes. Their mission is to remove morning hunger as a barrier to learning. Each morning, they provide filling, nutritious breakfasts to children attending schools in disadvantaged areas of England and Scotland. In ensuring no child is too hungry to learn, Magic Breakfast helps children and young people to reach their potential and thrive.

Ana Semutenko, GM of Brasserie Blanc says, “We are delighted to be working with Magic Breakfast and supporting the important work they do in schools across the country. By helping Magic Breakfast carry out their incredible work, feeding over 230,000 children at risk of hunger each day, then we know we will be helping to ensure that the children of Milton Keynes are well fed and ready to learn.”

The Magic Breakfast Quiz Night takes place on Tuesday 19th November and starts at 7pm.*Tickets cost £40 - £5 of which will go straight to the charity*. Ticket price includes a 3course meal and a welcome glass of Prosecco.

Prizes include: ● A Sicilian Wine Tasting Experience at Veeno in The Hub ● Brewpoint Craft Beer from Bedford ● Handmade Deli Boards, donated by MD Bespoke ● A bottle of Lanson Blanc de Blanc Champagne ● For the winning team - a £100 Brasserie Blanc gift card to go towards their dinner on the night.

“This is a fun way of raising these much needed funds and you get a delicious dinner included in the price too. We do hope that our fantastic loyal guests and those who want an opportunity to visit us for the first time will get a team together and join us on the night.” Concludes Ana.

*Heartwood Collection will pay £4.50 as a donation to Magic Breakfast and 50p will be paid as a fee to Magic Outcomes Ltd. Magic Outcomes Ltd donates its taxable profit to Magic Breakfast.

For more information please click on the links or alternatively, call Brasserie Blanc directly on01908 546590.

https://brasserieblanc.com/charity/

Join our Brasserie Blanc & Magic Breakfast charity quiz night. To donate to the charity please click on the link below: http://justgiving.com/page/hwcmiltonkeynes