Producers are seeking applications from quizzers in Milton Keynes to appear on the UK version of Jeopardy!

One of America’s most-beloved gameshows, the long-running trivia programme is being remade for UK audiences with Stephen Fry hosting.

ITV has claimed the rights for the quiz series which will air on weekdays on ITV1 and ITVX this autumn.

Stephen Fry will host the series. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Produced by Whisper North, 60 episodes of the show will air on ITV. Contestants must use their general knowledge to win thousands of pounds.

Entrants must stay in the game for as long as possible, while an extra round has been added for this British reworking of the game.

Jeopardy did air in the UK in the 1980s, but ITV is promising a modern twist to the extremely popular North American series.

Stephen Fry said: “In the United States, Jeopardy! is a phenomenon like no other. Whenever I’m in America, I do my damnedest to catch it every weekday. The idea of hosting it here in the UK makes me dizzy with delight. Such a dedicated quizzing nation as ours will, I hope, welcome this uniquely beguiling and endlessly rewarding game.”

It is due to air later this year

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV head of entertainment said: “Bringing Jeopardy! to a brand new audience as part of our weekday schedule is exciting. There is no one better to host this classic gameshow than Stephen, bringing knowledge and entertainment to all of our viewers.”

Jeopardy! Is a Whisper North production for ITV1 and ITVX. The executive producers are Kerri Reid, Tom McLennan and Stephen Fry. It was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe and Leanne Clarke, ITV entertainment commissioner.

Sunil Patel, Whisper CEO, said: "I can't think of a more perfect pairing: An iconic American quiz show and the legendary Stephen Fry. It's an absolute thrill to introduce Jeopardy! to a new generation of ITV quiz fans, with its unique twist on the traditional question-and-answer format where viewers can play along at home."

