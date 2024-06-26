Free day out - The Big Street Eat returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Big Street Eat event returns to bring summer sights and sounds to Queensway.This year we will be asking you to join us in the theme of play.

The vibrant town center in Bletchley comes to life with play on Saturday 27 July 2024.

Queensway is closed to cars for the day to allow Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town Council to host a free to attend day with lots of free to do activities. This year includes a large Ferris Wheel, mini go karts, inflatable games like football shoot out, basketball

and life size hungry hippos.

Free day out and activities - Bletchley Big Street Eat

There will be music acts and performances on the main stage, free to do cooking classes, face painting, soft play and a gaming bus.

Come along and meet Paddington, a Minion, Skye from Paw Patrol, CocoMelon, Sonic and Princess Peach.

The Big Street Eat event is open from 12 to 5pm.

There will be street food, local crafts and handmade items as well as cakes, cheese, dog treats and more. Enjoy lunch, cocktails, coffee and sweet treats in our alfresco seating areas. Don’t forget to stay until 4 pm to take part in the colour throw for the third year running.

If you have any questions or would like to trade at the event please email [email protected]

Venue

Bletchley Town Centre

Queensway

Bletchley