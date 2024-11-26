Indoor skydiving prices 'free-falling' in Milton Keynes over festive season
Prices have been slashed by up to 45% over the festive season for a number of indoor skydiving experiences with iFLY in Milton Keynes, making them perfect as a thrill-seeking Christmas present.
Most of the special offers through FlyDays.co.uk are available until 2nd January 2025, while a limited-time special offer until 2nd December to mark Black Friday slashes a huge 67% off the price.
Indoor skydiving takes place in a vertical wind tunnel with air winds reaching up to 120mph, simulating the thrill of skydiving in a safe indoor setting. While ideal for adrenaline seekers, they are also great fun for families and friends to enjoy.
The incredible Black Friday deal sees the price reduced from £99.99 to just £32.99 – a huge £67 discount – and is available for individuals to enjoy.
Dan Jones, operations manager at FlyDays.co.uk, said: "This indoor skydiving Black Friday deal with iFLY is our lowest ever price and is an opportunity not to be missed."
Thrill-seekers in Milton Keynes wanting a buzz over Christmas, or those looking for a truly alternative present, can take their pick from three festive special offers.
These include 20% off an indoor skydiving experience for one, now reduced to a mere £55.99, and 45% off an indoor skydiving experience for two, reduced from £139.98 to just £76.99.
People planning a trip to the Big Smoke over Christmas to enjoy some sight-seeing can also take advantage of a special deal at the iconic O2 Arena which sees an iFLY indoor skydiving experience for one reduced by 20% to only £79.99.
Dan added: "Whatever the occasion, an indoor skydiving adventure is the ultimate way to take flight. Make sure to book early to take advantage of these special offers."