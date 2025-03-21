Lane7 unveils its largest entertainment venue in Milton Keynes

Lane7, the UK's premier boutique bowling and entertainment brand, has officially opened its most ambitious venue to date in Milton Keynes. The grand opening ceremony was officiated by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr Marie Bradburn, who had the honour of bowling the inaugural ball down the lanes.

Located in the former basement of Debenhams within the shopping centre, this state-of-the-art entertainment playground offers an unparalleled array of activities. Guests can enjoy 14 cutting-edge bowling lanes—some of which celebrate strikes with smoke effects—alongside a roller skating rink, golf simulators, bumper cars, karaoke rooms, darts, shuffleboard, pool tables, arcades, beer pong, and ping pong. The venue also introduces 'Playground,' an interactive gaming zone, and 'The Red Room,' a private space equipped with exclusive bowling lanes, ping pong tables, and dartboards, ideal for private events and functions.

Simon Martin, General Manager at Midsummer Place, expressed his enthusiasm for the new addition, stating: "This is an exciting time for Midsummer Place and Central Milton Keynes as we welcome new retail and leisure experiences. The recent completion of The Boulevard has already transformed the look of the centre, and there is much more to reveal in the coming months."

Gavin Hughes, Managing Director at Lane7, commented: "This is the biggest, boldest, and most exciting Lane7 we’ve ever created. We’re all about pushing the boundaries of what a night out should be, and Milton Keynes is getting an entertainment playground like no other. Whether you’re coming for the bowling, the bumper cars, or just a killer cocktail, we guarantee there’s nothing else like it."

The Mayor said: "I was delighted to officially open Lane7 at Midsummer Place today. This exciting new venue brings a fantastic entertainment space to the heart of our city, offering a vibrant place for families, friends, and visitors to come together and enjoy. I was honoured to take the first bowl. I look forward to seeing Lane7 become a go-to destination for fun and socialising in Milton Keynes."

Lane7 Milton Keynes is open daily from 11:00 AM to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:00 AM to 1:30 AM on Fridays and Saturdays. Guests under 18 are welcome until 7:00 PM each evening. The venue offers a diverse food and drink menu, including hand-stretched sourdough pizzas, loaded hot dogs, and a wide selection of beers, ciders, and cocktails.