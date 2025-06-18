Milton Keynes celebrates inclusion with Disability Awareness Day 2025

By Lucy Davies
Contributor
Published 18th Jun 2025
Updated 18th Jun 2025, 11:24 BST
Disability agencies from across Milton Keynes are proud to host Disability Awareness Day 2025, a free, inclusive celebration bringing together creativity, movement, community, and support for and by people with disabilities.

Taking place at MK Rose and MK Gallery on Monday, July 14 this vibrant event is filled with interactive activities, workshops, performances, and more – designed to highlight the talents, voices, and rights of the disabilities’ community.

“This is not just an event,”says a spokesperson for Camphill Milton Keynes,it’s a celebration of people, connection, and creativity. Everyone is welcome.”

The event runs from 12pm until 4pm with everyone invited to bring their packed lunch to the MK Rose in Campbell Park to enjoy lunch together with live music. From 1pm until 4pm there will be workshops and ‘have a go’ sessions at the MK Rose finishing with a silent disco.

The interactive exhibition at MK Gallery will run from 10.30am and there’s no need to pre-book.

Highlights of the day include:

  • Hands-on workshops (1–4pm): origami dove making, stone painting, inclusive football and Mölkky (a Finnish throwing game)
  • Profound & Multiple Exhibition and Sensory Zones (10:30am–3pm) at MK Gallery, led by MK Gallery and Collar & Cuffs.
  • Live Picnic & Music (12–1pm): Bring your own picnic and enjoy the community atmosphere at MK Rose.
  • Led Walks (11:30am–1:30pm) between MK Gallery and MK Rose with the Parks Trust.
  • High-energy sessions: Boxercise (1pm), Dance Workshop (1:40pm), (2:50pm), and a community-favourite Silent Disco (2:30pm), all at MK Rose.

Over 10 local organisations, including Camphill MK, MacIntyre, MK SNAP, MK Dons SET, Spinal Injuries Association (SIA), Books Beyond Words, and IF: Milton Keynes International Festival 18-27 July, have collaborated to bring this exciting day to life. Whether you’re joining to participate, support, or discover local disability services, there’s something for everyone.

Hannah Bladen, Head of Operations, MK Dons SET who is providing inclusive football sessions at the event said: We are delighted to be involved in this celebration day and showcase our inclusive football offer to children and adults across Milton Keynes. Bringing people together to celebrate the uniqueness of each and every one of us is important, and Disability Awareness Day will reflect the best of our great city and our great citizens”.

Location: MK Gallery 10:30am to 4pm & MK Rose 12pm – 4pm

Entry: FREE – no ticket required!

Details: https://linktr.ee/MK_DAD

Let’s come together to champion inclusion, share joy, and make Milton Keynes a more connected, compassionate place for all.

