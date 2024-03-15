Milton Keynes largest Afro-Caribbean Fun and Fitness Day in Support of Macmillan Cancer Research
Join us for a time of fun and fitness for a good cause on the 30th of March 2024 by 10.30am -12pm.
Venue: Garthwaite Pavilion, Garthwaite Cres, Shenley Brook End, Milton Keynes MK5 7FN.
This is a live event (everyone gets a free fitness/resistance band)
What to expect:
Afro-Caribbean dance workout including, Skelewu, Azonto, Gwara Gwara, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Cumbia, Reggaeton, Dancehall, and more!
Up tempo and slow rhythms to help tone and sculpt the body with easy to follow movements! No dance experience required.
Getting a total body workout in person that you can continue from your home, all this for a good cause to raise funds for charity.
Meet the trainers
Afro-Funout time with Resistance band :Dr Sheun Oke
HIIT- Carolina Di Cienzo & Patrick (NaijaRobics)
Cancer awareness -Macmillan Cancer Research Team
Health & Wellness Coaching : Goal setting and getting the best out of your work-from-home experience - Dr. Sheun Oke.
Tickets are now available at : mkafrofunfit.eventbrite.co.uk
All Fitness Levels are welcome.
• Warm-up
• Cool-down
• Q & A Session
• Healthy refreshment for all.
Fitness attire
Wear proper workout clothing that allows for movement.
We can't wait to welcome you.