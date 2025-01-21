Milton Keynes Multicultural Excellence Awards to honour city trailblazers with Lifetime Achievement Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On February 1st, 2025, the Milton Keynes Multicultural Excellence Awards will celebrate the extraordinary contributions of three individuals and one organization that have significantly impacted the city’s vibrant and diverse community.

The event, hosted at UNITY Place, Santander Bank, will shine a spotlight on these remarkable honourees whose work has strengthened communities and championed inclusivity.

Honourees for 2025

Kurshida (British Empire Medal Recipient, 2020)

Kurshida, a trailblazer in community engagement, is recognized for her tireless work with Milton Keynes’ diverse communities. As the founder of Trubys Garden Tea Room, she has fostered interfaith dialogue and understanding, creating a safe space for conversations between Muslim and wider communities. Her initiatives, including the Great Get Together Iftaar and the Trubys Abrahamic Women's Choir, have united individuals through shared experiences of faith and culture.

As the first Muslim woman of Asian heritage to serve as the 790th High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Kurshida embodies the values of peace, justice, and humanity. Her unwavering dedication to social action has earned her accolades, including the Women Leaders Award for Community Impact in 2019.

Laxman Kastala (British Empire Medal Recipient, 2022)

Laxman Kastala is celebrated for his leadership and community-building efforts in Milton Keynes. As the founder and chairman of DREAMSAI, a charity providing a quarter of a million meals annually and spearheading blood donation drives and youth empowerment programs, Laxman has left an indelible mark on the city. DREAMSAI’s achievements earned the prestigious Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in 2021.

Additionally, Laxman has brought cultural vibrancy to Milton Keynes as the co-founder of the annual Ganesh Utsav and chair of ID:MK (Indian Day), the largest ethnic cultural festival in the region. His efforts in fostering unity and supporting diverse communities exemplify his commitment to public service and multicultural collaboration.

Francesca Skelton (DL, Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient, 2017)

A champion of inclusion and cultural diversity, Francesca Skelton has spent decades advocating for Milton Keynes’ creative and community sectors. As Chair of the Arts and Heritage Alliance MK until 2024, she led initiatives like the Rethinking Cultural Inclusion and Diversity report, which catalyzed transformative change in cultural representation.

Her leadership extends to roles as a former Chair of the Milton Keynes Community Foundation, Chair of Governors at MK College, and as a Deputy Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire. Francesca’s contributions have shaped a more inclusive and culturally rich Milton Keynes, earning her lasting respect and recognition.

Living Archive

For over 40 years, Living Archive has preserved the social history of Milton Keynes through innovative and creative projects. From large-scale musical documentary plays to over 100 films, 20 books, and countless exhibitions, the organization has celebrated the voices and stories of local residents.

Living Archive’s ability to engage people of all ages in creating, performing, and documenting their heritage has united communities and enriched Milton Keynes’ cultural fabric. Their efforts exemplify how creativity can preserve history while fostering new memories and friendships.

Celebrating Excellence

The Milton Keynes Multicultural Excellence Awards are a testament to the city’s thriving diversity and the extraordinary individuals and organizations that contribute to its success. This year’s honourees have demonstrated visionary leadership, compassion, and a commitment to building a more inclusive and vibrant Milton Keynes.

Join us on February 1st, 2025, at UNITY Place, Santander Bank, to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers and their remarkable achievements.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:Nana OguntolaT: 07478115668W: https://www.mkmulticulturalawards.com/