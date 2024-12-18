Milton Keynes Muslims gear up to bring joy during the festive period

Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association will be distributing 50 free gift baskets. Click on the link below to nominate someone.

In a heartfelt initiative aimed at uplifting spirits during the challenging winter months, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association (AMYA) is proud to announce the distribution of gift baskets to individuals facing hardships this season.

Recognising that many people may be experiencing difficulties including the elderly who may be on their own or others facing financial struggles, this effort seeks to bring warmth and joy to their lives through a simple act of kindness.

This winter, AMYA will prepare and deliver a selection of thoughtfully curated gift baskets filled with essential items and treats. Each basket will include items such as chocolates, snacks, scarves, toys, stationary, and a card. Baskets are tailored for whether the individual is a child or adult.

AMYA volunteers from last year.

The regional lead of the Social Service department within AMYA Azhar-ullah Chaudhry said: “Islam teaches us that charity is not just about giving wealth but about showing kindness, compassion, and empathy toward others. The act of helping those in need is a reflection of our shared humanity and a reminder that we all have a responsibility to care for one another, especially during difficult times. This winter is a particularly challenging period for many families, and we hope that these gift baskets can provide not just practical support but also a sense of hope and community.

He added: “By coming together and extending a helping hand, we aim to bring a little joy and warmth to those who may be feeling the weight of the season. It’s not about the size of the gesture but the love and care behind it, and we pray that these efforts will make a meaningful difference to those we connect with.”

Community members are encouraged to nominate friends, neighbors, or family members who may benefit from this initiative. Requests can be made using a quick and easy form. By simply completing the request form, a dedicated team of volunteers from AMYA will personally deliver the gift basket to the nominated individual's home.

Members of AMYA and their families will be volunteering to help create and distribute the baskets over the winter period to embody the Islamic principle of serving humanity, particularly in times of need.

AMYA is an auxiliary body of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, which is a religious and charitable Muslim organisation. With over 9,000 members in approximately 150 chapters in the UK, AMYA is actively involved in initiatives like tree planting, aiding the homeless, and organizing food bank donations. In 2022, AMYA raised more than £500,000 for various charities in Britain and contributed over 10 tonnes of food to food banks.

To nominate someone or to donate towards a gift basket, please visit the link below: