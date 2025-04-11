MK Jeans Carnival 2025

Carnival

Free Family Fun Day comes back again to MK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

M & G Productions is a voluntary organisation in Milton Keynes, we support, promote, and organise events for unemployed and qualified over 18's with Creative Media skills within the Milton Keynes community, and provide impactful programs and information to our Black community.

We are writing to inform you of our upcoming MK Jeans Carnival, which will take place on the 24th of May 2025 at 12pm. Venue: Amphitheatre (The Parks Trust), Milton Keynes MK9 3F.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Jeans Carnival is one of M & G Productions event platforms that supports aspiring talents in the BAME community. It is a one-day and an open-door event and the social ideals of this platform for this year, is the opportunity to foster family togetherness, social education on Impactful Mental Health Support for SEND

Children in MK and creating awareness on prevention of knife crime in the community.

One of the major strengths of M and G production is its volunteering initiatives which engages young minds in the community, and meaningful society contribution is to be massively deployed to meet the program details.

The Carnival will bring different cultures and lifestyles of the BAME community to meaningfully engage with one another, promote integration, induce economic opportunities in colourful celebration. It will showcase different musical and DJ artists – performing different genres of African music and culture with a blend of Euro-Centric musical style to appeal to variety of its audiences.

There will also be food and different vendors selling varieties of menus, diverse clothing styles, and merchandise at the event.