Mulligans Milton Keynes reveals insects and the heat are the UK's biggest bugbears this summer

Mulligans Milton Keynes has revealed Brits’ biggest summer grumbles and is offering discounts to help escape them

With a heat wave on the horizon, Mulligans Milton Keynes has revealed that almost a third of people said that insects are the worst thing about summer.

29.4% answered that creepy crawlies are their top gripe, whether it’s enduring mosquito bites, flies invading the house, wasps chasing the children or the dreaded flying ant day, Brits are keen to avoid all insects.

One person noted their top bugbear is “leaving the back door open and within five minutes flies are having a party everywhere in the house”, while another said, “flies, wasps, thunderbugs, and mosquitoes are the worst!”

The second most popular grumble was the weather, with almost a third of people (28.4%) complaining that it’s often too hot or too cold; that the sun is too intense or the rain never stops; or that they don’t know how to dress for the unpredictable weather.

Denouncing the weather, one respondent said their biggest summer gripe is “the forever changing unpredictable weather - we experience all four seasons in one day!”

Other popular bugbears are hay fever, putting on suncream, sand getting in unwanted places, and even other people complaining about the weather.

To give Brits an escape plan, Mulligans Milton Keynes along with 12 other Mulligans and BUNKERS venues across the UK, is giving guests 50% off a return visit, when they book and play any bookable game before 1st September, which includes crazy golf, pool, electro-darts, shuffleboard and ping pong.

Offering the perfect place to beat the heat, or escape the rain, Mulligans Milton Keynes centres around two 12-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one enchanted forest themed. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool and shuffleboard.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Adventure Leisure’s Chief Operating Officer, Stephen Brown, said: “We’re offering guests the ideal venue to avoid the unreliable weather this summer, our air conditioning is on and we have drinks, ice cream, cocktails and delicious food at the ready. We want to keep everyone entertained all summer long, so we’ve lined up some amazing discounts for all to enjoy.

“We’re looking forward to hosting players of all ages and helping them make special memories this summer!”

To redeem the offer, guests, who book a game and visit Mulligans Milton Keynes or one of the venues from the 17th of July until the 1st of September, will receive an email after their visit with a unique discount code for 50% off their next bookable game.

Each code will be valid for 2 months from the date of issue for one booking of up to 6 people for up to three games of crazy golf.

The participating venues are Mulligans in Basildon, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Cheltenham, Hemel Hempstead, Milton Keynes Indoor, Newcastle, Norwich, Stevenage and Worcester, and BUNKERS in Romford and Swansea.

For more information or to make a booking, please visit: https://mrmulligan.com/milton-keynes-indoor