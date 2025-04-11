New Wolverton Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair focuses on mental health awareness this May

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May, the Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair is coming to the Old Bath House in Wolverton, bringing a powerful message about mental health awareness. Taking place on Saturday, May 3rd, this free-entry event aligns with the spirit of Mental Health Awareness Week, offering a vibrant space where everyone is welcomed, nurtured, and respected.

Mental Health Awareness Week is the UK’s largest initiative dedicated to improving mental health. It aims to tackle stigma and encourage people to understand and prioritise their mental health and that of others.

The Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair complements this mission by offering a day filled with expert advice and therapeutic experiences designed to support mental resilience and emotional growth.

Visitors will find a wide range of professional, qualified holistic therapists, intuitive readers, and wellbeing experts ready to share tools for self-care, resilience, setting boundaries, and empowerment. These are essential elements for fostering good mental health in today’s busy world. From mindfulness techniques to practical advice on managing stress, the event is a safe space for exploring ways to thrive emotionally and mentally.

Retailers at the fair will be offering a variety of magical gifts, such as crystals, candles, and positive affirmations—ideal for refreshing your home or workspace and creating a calming environment that supports mental wellbeing.

The fair provides a chance to connect with like-minded individuals and expert practitioners who can guide you on your journey to personal growth. Attendees can also experience wellness therapies designed to balance the mind, body, and spirit.

Organiser Julie Fenn, from Deer Spirit Events, describes the show as a sanctuary for those looking to enhance their mental and emotional health: “Step into a space that supports your mental health, elevates your wellbeing, and helps you thrive. Your mind deserves care, your body deserves balance, and your spirit deserves peace. Start your journey today!”

Event Details:

Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Fair

Date: Saturday, May 3rd, 2024

Location: Old Bath House, Wolverton

Time: 11am to 5pm

Admission: Free