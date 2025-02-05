Stick Man returns to Salcey Forest for a family adventure trail

Families will have the chance to join a new forest adventure as the much-loved character Stick Man, based on the beautiful picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler, returns to Salcey Forest in 2025.

From February 2025 to January 2026, Salcey Forest will host specially designed Stick Man activity trails, where families can follow the beloved character on his journey back to the family tree. Along the way, young adventurers will discover nine interactive activity panels and six spotter panels, offering hands-on experiences from building with sticks to learning about forest wildlife, birds, and nests.

Demi Langford, Forest Centre Manager at Forestry England, said:

"We're delighted to welcome Stick Man back to our forest for what promises to be an exciting year of family adventures. These trails offer the perfect blend of storytelling and outdoor exploration, helping children connect with nature in a fun and memorable way. Through simple activities like building with sticks and discovering forest wildlife, families can create special memories while learning about the natural world around them. It's wonderful to see how a beloved character like Stick Man can inspire the next generation of nature lovers."

Two children with their smiling faces through a Stick Man trail selfie panel

To make the adventure even more special, families can purchase a £4 activity pack. The pack includes materials to create their own Stick Man and a special passport system. Young explorers can collect stamps along the trail, filling in their adventure passports as they complete each exciting challenge.

The passport system encourages children to explore every part of the trail, creating a sense of achievement as they collect stamps and discover new aspects of forest life at each stopping point. This hands-on approach makes learning about nature engaging and memorable for young adventurers.The trail marks the latest chapter in a successful partnership between Forestry England and Magic Light Pictures, which began in 2014, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler's beloved characters to life in natural settings.