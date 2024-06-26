Unity Place in Milton Keynes announces Summer Series

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are pleased to announce that Unity Place’s Summer Series has launched, and with it comes a variety of events and activities to enjoy this season!Unity Place are holding Quiz Nights, a fun and challenging evening located at the Urban Food Market, as well as Eats & Beats, a night of live music and food from Urban Food Market. Sip and Paint series is the perfect night out with friends and an opportunity to unleash creativity, there will also be a large live sports screen to enjoy the Euros and Wimbledon this Summer, and much more!

UNITY PLACE LAUNCHES SUMMER SERIES

The multi-purpose venue in Milton Keynes has announced its summerlong programming including ‘sip and paint’ night, drag events and live sports on the big screen

Unity Place, a multi-purpose venue in Milton Keynes, has launched its summer series to encourage families and friends to come together for activities during the warmer months. Situated directly opposite MK Station Square, the venue will host live music events, ‘sip and paint’ sessions, drag events, and screen live sports events on the big screen throughout the season. Since its opening in September, the venue has become a prominent destination in Milton Keynes, contributing to the development of the area by establishing a community hub in the city centre.

Summer Series

Kicking the season off in June, the team will be launching a series of Unity Place Quiz Nights, a fun and challenging evening located at the Urban Food Market on the ground floor of Unity Place. There will be two quiz nights: 11th July and 1st August from 6-8pm, priced at £2 per person, paid on arrival.

The Eats & Beats series, which was launched last year, will continue with a night on June 13th. The night will include live music night in collaboration with National Sound, offering a perfect night out with the family or to meet with friends. Visitors will be able to make use of Urban Food Market’s delectable street food and drinks. The event will run from[LL1] 5-9pm with performances from Amy Birks, singer-songwriter Harrison Hood and Heidi Browne will close the night with alternative retro pop music with flavours of Jazz and Country.

Unity Sky Lounge will be launching a Sip and Paint series - the perfect night out with friends and an opportunity to unleash creativity, alongside the restaurants’ small plates and classic cocktails with a twist. These take place on 26th June, 6th & 31st July, 3rd August from 6-8pm.

On 29th June, Sandy Flaps, Milton Keynes’s drag royalty, will host a special drag event in Unity Sky Lounge, Milton Keynes’s only rooftop bar. The event will start at 2pm with entertainment from Miss Flaps, and guests should expect an afternoon of giggles, glitz and glamour. Tables need to be booked in advance to secure a space.

With multiple sports events scheduled this summer, Unity Place will be the place to watch it live in Milton Keynes. A large screen will be up all summer long in the Urban Food Market, playing UEFA EUROs, Wimbledon and the Olympics opening ceremony. While enjoying the live action on a big screen, food and drink will be served from a variety of food vendors at the Urban Food Market.

While enjoying the events, visitors can take the opportunity to enjoy Unity Place’s Urban Food Market, which is normally open only on weekdays during the day. Unity Place are opening it up during the summer series’ events so that guests can enjoy delicious street food from their vendors’.

Unity Place’s jam-packed summer schedule is evolving, with additional events to be included in the series, which will be updated on Unity Place’s website as and when confirmed.

With everything available under one roof, Unity Place offers locals and visitors an unparalleled experience with a range of dining options and entertainment in the heart of Milton Keynes. When visiting for the events, visitors will have the option to enjoy what the multipurpose building has to offer, food options within the building include Baker’s Room, Urban Food Market, Dipna Anand’s Kitchen & Bar and rooftop bar Unity Sky Lounge.

