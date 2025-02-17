Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 trophy to visit Midsummer Place
Location: Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, Milton Keynes
Date: 19/02/2025
Timings: 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM
This once-in-a-lifetime event will bring the exact trophy that the world’s best women’s rugby teams have competed for in previous editions of the tournament, which England last won in 2014.
This year’s Women’s Rugby World Cup takes place in England from 22nd August to 27th September 2025 – with Franklin’s Gardens (the home of Northampton Saints), hosting six thrilling matches, including four exciting double headers.
What to Expect:
Photo Opportunities: Capture your moment with the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy.
Interactive Activities: Test your luck with a claw grabber arcade game for a chance to win tickets to Loughborough Lightning’s final Premiership match of the 2024/25 season on Friday 21st February in Northampton, plus exclusive keyrings and other goodies.
Get your questions answered: Chat with representatives from Northampton Saints, who are partnered with Loughborough Lightning, and a member of the RFU to learn more about the tournament and women’s rugby.
Kirsty McGiff, Marketing Manager at Midsummer Place, said: “We’re excited to have this exciting event at Midsummer Place and having the Women’s Rugby World Cup trophy at the heart of Milton Keynes. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the community to celebrate women’s sport and experience the buzz leading up to the tournament. Whether you’re a rugby enthusiast or just looking for a fun family day out, this event has something for everyone.”
This is more than just a photo op—it’s a celebration of women’s rugby and an unmissable opportunity for fans and families to get involved in the excitement of the upcoming tournament.
Don’t miss out on this exciting event at Midsummer Place!