Biotech firm raises further funds for '3d lung' to replace animal testing

A Milton Keynes start-up with a 3D human lung model that provides an alternative to animal testing has raised a further £600,000 from the Midlands Engine Investment Fund, Mercia Ventures and Pioneer Group.

ImmuONE’s laboratory model is used to test new drugs, chemicals or consumer products to provide evidence they are safe to use. The funding will enable it to continue to develop its capabilities, target new sectors such as agrichemicals and automotive and expand its 12-strong team with the appointment of two new scientists.

ImmuONE was founded in 2019 by Dr Abigail Martin and Professor Victoria Hutter from the University of Hertfordshire and quickly attracted clients including a number of blue-chip companies. It secured an initial £2m investment in 2023, which enabled it to move its current premises in Milton Keynes and take on laboratory space in Stevenage.

Since then it has invested in new equipment and expanded its range of services. In addition to respiratory safety tests, it now offers more complex immunology tests which show the long-term effects of substances on the lung including the potential to cause inflammation. It has also taken on board new clients in the chemicals sector, building on its existing customer base of consumer products and pharmaceutical companies.

ImmuONE founders Professor Victoria Hutter, left, and Dr Abigail Martin

ImmuONE almost doubled its revenue in 2024 and is on course to achieve similar growth in 2025.

ImmuONE’s 3D laboratory model not only enables companies to replace or reduce the need for animal testing but also provides results that are more reliable and reproducible. With research having found that around 90% of drugs shown to be safe and effective in animals do not work as planned in humans, animal testing is now considered one of the reasons for the high failure rate in drug development.

Dr Abigail Martin said: “Our mission is to help companies avoid unnecessary animal testing and provide more accurate and relevant test results. This latest funding will enable us to continue building our range of tests and assays and use our model for different purposes, across different industries. We will also continue to actively engage with regulators to adapt industry standards tests to become animal free, and establish ImmuONE as a leading provider.”

Keira Shepperson, Investment Director at British Business Bank, said: “The Midlands Engine Investment Fund supports smaller, innovative businesses across the Midlands looking to grow. It's great to see ImmuONE thriving and making significant strides within its industry. The follow-on funding will enable the company to advance even further and continue to drive innovation in the industry.”

David Baker of Mercia Ventures added: “The move away from animal testing is gaining momentum worldwide. Laboratory models for skin testing have been available for over a decade and the race is now on to develop reliable and accurate lung models. ImmuONE is a pioneer in the field and has the potential to become an industry leader.”

Glenn Crocker of the Pioneer Group said: “We have been incredibly impressed by the blue-chip client base the team has been able to attract, which is testament: to the quality and importance of the work being undertaken by the company. Pioneer is delighted to be able to continue to support the growth of the business.”

The Midlands Engine Investment Fund is supported financially by the European Union using funding from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) as part of the European Structural and Investment Funds Growth Programme 2014-2020 and the European Investment Bank.