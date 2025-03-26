Bullerwell & Co’s client secures £5,000 from Aviva Broker Community Fund

MK Snap, a Milton Keynes charity transforming the lives of people with learning disabilities through their skill-building, education and work training opportunities, has secured funding through Aviva Community Fund, nominated by Bullerwell & Co.

The Aviva Community Fund empowers brokers to nominate charities who align with their themes of Financial Wellbeing and Climate Action. The charity secured £5,000 to fund their Living Naturally Sessions.

The Living Naturally sessions are for people living with learning disabilities to gain new skills such as growing and harvesting their own produce, creating healthy meals, working with wildlife and promoting healthy eating and wellbeing by making positive life choices.

Damon Blakey, Managing Director of Bullerwell Insurance commented:“When Aviva’s Broker Community Fund nominations opened, we knew we wanted to nominate our client MK Snap because of the incredible work they do and their Living Naturally sessions fit the funding brief perfectly.

Pictured (L-R): Michelle Taylor (Aviva Broker Distribution Director), Steven Carruthers (MK Snap CEO), Fion Gavin (MK Snap Events & Community Fundraising Coordinator), Heidi Keates (Bullerwell & Co), Damon Blakey (Bullerwell & Co) and Will Greenwood MBE

It was great to attend Aviva’s ceremony in London with some of the MK Snap team and be in a room with so many amazing and inspirational charities. We’re thrilled we were able to secure a contribution from one of our insurer partners to support their work.”

Steven Carruthers, MK Snap CEO commented: “It was truly an honour to be nominated by Bullerwell & Co. Their support means so much to us, and we’re incredibly grateful for the strong and meaningful relationship we’ve built with them. This £5,000 will make a huge impact on our work, allowing us to continue empowering adults with learning disabilities and creating opportunities that change lives. Thank you for believing in what we do."