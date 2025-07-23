IKEA has competition as Scandi homeware brand with 340 stores worldwide set to open in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes is recognised for being home to one of just 22 IKEA stores in the UK – but now it has some serious competition from a Scandinavian rival.

Søstrene Grene claims it is about to bring affordable Scandinavian style to Milton Keynes when it opens in Midsummer Place.

The Danish homewares brand is known for its Scandinavian design and affordable prices and now it is coming to MK with the launch of its first store in Buckinghamshire in the “summer of 2025”.

An official launch date for the store will be confirmed soon. And the company says it will feature its signature ‘labyrinth-style layout, soft lighting, and classical music to create a calm and inviting shopping journey’.

Midsummer Place shopping centre, Milton Keynes.

The Milton Keynes opening will be the latest in Søstrene Grene’s growing UK presence, as the Danish brand continues a rapid expansion across the country.

The new store will join the existing line-up at Midsummer Place, which it describes as one of Buckinghamshire’s busiest retail destinations.

It will add to the growing list of over 340 Søstrene Grene stores across the globe.

Inspired by Scandinavian design, Søstrene Grene says it offers a ‘carefully curated range of homewares and hobby items’.

Inside a Søstrene Grene store. The company says the MK store will feature its signature ‘labyrinth-style layout, soft lighting, and classical music to create a calm and inviting shopping journey’. Photo: Søstrene Grene

Products include everything from furniture and interiors to kitchenware, home décor, party supplies, and office essentials.

The store also features toys and “mini home” products designed especially for children.

Søstrene Grene also states it welcomes ‘new arrivals every week’ as well as seasonal collections throughout the year.

"Customers can enjoy a constantly evolving selection alongside a core range of homeware and stationery staples,” a spokesman for the firm said.

Søstrene Grene says it will bring affordable Scandinavian style to Milton Keynes. Photo: Søstrene Grene

The Danish concept of ‘hygge’ lies at the heart of the Søstrene Grene experience. Often described as creating a special feeling of contentment, warmth and belonging, hygge influences both the brand’s product range and the in-store atmosphere.

Essentially the idea is that its products are designed to help create a relaxed and welcoming environment.

The Milton Keynes store will continue to embrace the brand’s ‘Retail for the Senses’ approach. This includes a signature labyrinth-style layout, soft lighting, and classical music to create a calm and inviting shopping journey.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said he is proud to be bringing the brand to MK.

"This new store reflects our ambition to make beautifully crafted, affordable products accessible to communities across the UK, while offering an immersive and calming shopping experience,” Mr Grene said.

UK Partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, who run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Wales, Scotland and the South of England, said shoppers in Milton Keynes will find something unique at the new store.

"We’ll be announcing the official opening date soon, along with details of a special Grand Opening event. We can’t wait to share this exciting new chapter with everyone,” Norma Jacob said.

Richard Power added: “Opening in Milton Keynes is a milestone for us as we continue to grow our presence in the UK. We look forward to welcoming new customers to experience the calm and inspiring shopping environment that defines Søstrene Grene.”

Simon Martin, Centre General Manager at Midsummer Place says the arrival of the Danish brand ‘marks an exciting new chapter for the centre and shoppers’ in the city.

"This much-loved Danish brand brings a unique blend of creativity, charm and affordability that we know our visitors will adore. It adds even more variety to our retail mix and strengthens our position as the region’s premier shopping destination,” Mr Martin said.