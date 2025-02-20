Five-star boost for Kirkby Diamond property management team

Leading commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond has given its property management division a five-star boost with a raft of new appointments and promotions.

Property management director Lisa Stutely has welcomed two new arrivals and announced promotions for three of the existing team at the company which has grown significantly in recent years after securing new contracts across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Sophia Manning has joined as head of facilities management. The certified member of the Institute of Workplace and Facilities Management (IWFM) has over 20 years’ experience in facilities management and has managed a diverse range of properties including retail, industrial, commercial office and laboratories.

Having experienced both client and managing agent side of the industry, Sophia is conversant with achieving the balance required to manage portfolios, ensuring all stakeholder requirements are considered. She began her career as an assistant science park manager, and over the years roles have included building manager, facilities manager and senior facilities manager.

CAPTION: (from left) India Tillison, Sam Poynter and Ally Philips have been promoted by Kirkby Diamond.

Stephanie Sopel joins as accounts assistant. Her new role includes aiding in the service charge aspect of property management. She brings both practice and industry experience and has carried out bookkeeping for a wide variety of clients including a Netflix producer.

She previously worked with The Parks Trust which has a large property portfolio in Milton Keynes. Stephanie works closely with the wider team to provide support and ensure day-to-day activities run smoothly.

Kirkby Diamond also announced a trio of promotions. Senior accountant India Tillison now becomes head of client accounts. Sam Poynter has been promoted from associate to director designate, while Ally Philips moves from senior surveyor to associate.

India joined Kirkby Diamond in 2016 working within the property management department as a client accountant. She looks after the daily running and administration of service charge and rent collection.

Sam has over 15 years’ experience within the commercial property sector, having started with a legal background and then moving on to estate and asset management both in-house and client side. She has worked on national portfolios but also has a strong knowledge of Northamptonshire, Buckinghamshire’s and Bedfordshire’s geographic.

Ally joined Kirkby Diamond in 2023 to help in the expansion of Kirkby Diamond's property management department. She has over 25 years’ experience working in general practice surveying, both in the UK and Canada, for companies such as Nelson Bakewell, Mapeley and Travis Perkins.

Kirkby Diamond property management director Lisa Stutely said: “It is fantastic to be able to announce that we have two new arrivals within the team and that three colleagues have been rewarded for all their hard work with promotions to senior positions.

“I am delighted to welcome Sophia and Stephanie and I’m confident they will provide invaluable support while becoming important members of our team. These are exciting times for our property management division which is growing all the time thanks to the new contracts we are winning across our target region. India, Sam and Ally have been given well-deserved promotions in recognition of the key roles they have played in our success.”