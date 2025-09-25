Joint venture development by Hampton Brook and NFU Mutual breaks ground on 144,222 sq ft commercial scheme in Milton Keynes

Work has just commenced on two sustainable commercial buildings in Milton Keynes, which will bring significant new inward investment and employment space to the city, as well as supporting the expansion of an established local company.

Regional Developer Hampton Brook, has just broken ground on its new site at Shenley Wood, Milton Keynes, located off H6 Childs Way, for the construction of a new 144,222 sq ft scheme. The development will deliver high-quality commercial industrial and logistics space aimed at meeting growing demand and providing significant new job opportunities.

The site was purchased from Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) and the scheme will deliver two buildings of 72,412 sq ft and 71,810 sq ft that will be delivered simultaneously to BREEAM Excellent standard.The scheme is being funded by NFU Mutual (NFUM).

Unit 1 of 72,411 sq ft will be a new bespoke HQ facility which is ‘pre-let’ to Routeco; a leading industrial automation and control distributor that was founded in Milton Keynes in the late 1970s. Having outgrown its current premises in Knowlhill, Routeco will relocate its headquarters to the new Shenley Wood site, enabling the company to stay and grow within the city.

Dave Amps Managing Director of Routeco, stated he was delighted to work with Hampton Brook to design and deliver a bespoke facility for Routeco for their new HQ premises.

Eamon Kennedy, a Partner at Kirkby Diamond who acted for Routeco, said: “The search for a new HQ building for our client started some years ago and we are delighted that Routeco has committed to this new bespoke HQ investment in Milton Keynes.“

Ian Jackson, a Director at Hampton Brook says: ‘We are delighted to be working in partnership with NFU, Routeco and MKDP on this site. With the site identified in the local plan for employment purposes, we were keen to work to provide buildings that would be appropriate for their environment. We are proud that the scheme will be the City’s first carbon negative in operation warehouse development, with green credentials including solar PV panels, electric car charging points, motion sensor LED lighting and incorporating water regulation technologies.”

The Shenley Wood development is part of MKDP’s ongoing commitment to support the city’s growth by unlocking land for high-quality commercial and residential use, helping to meet local needs while generating long-term value for Milton Keynes.

Its Development Manager, Damien Lippett said: “This is a great example of how we’re making the best use of our assets and delivering real benefits for the city of Milton Keynes and its people. Enabling high-quality development and supporting long-standing local businesses as they expand means we’re strengthening our local economy and enabling continued growth.”

Hampton Brook is an experienced property development and investment company with a proven track record of delivering high quality employment floor space, meeting the needs of their occupier and investor clients. The company has delivered a wide range of development projects in Milton Keynes and the surrounding region, including both traditional institutional buildings and bespoke manufacturing and engineering facilities, which reflects its ability to deliver to a wide range of occupiers and investors.

Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP) is a Limited Liability Partnership (LLP) owned by Milton Keynes City Council (MKCC). Its primary role is to use and develop its portfolio of land assets to advance MKCC’s objectives to develop the city to build on its impressive track record and to become an ever-better place to live and socialise as well as to work and conduct business in line with the City Council’s priorities.

Strong interest in the remaining building is being shown from other high calibre occupiers keen to take advantage of both the sustainable features the building has to offer and its location just 10 minutes from Junction 14 of the M1 motorway.