Leading recruitment company in Milton Keynes looking for sales executives to join its successful teams

Retail Merchant Services is holding a number of recruitment open days in Milton Keynes during January

Retail Merchant Services is on a mission to make its customers' lives easier by launching a recruitment drive to appoint Inside Sales Executives to join its successful team based in Milton Keynes.

Staff at Retail Merchant Services, a SaltPay company, understands it’s difficult enough for anyone running a business in the current climate so is expanding its team to offer help and support leaving companies to focus on keeping their customers happy.

The company prides itself on being able to help thousands of small businesses take their card payments securely, reliably and quickly; it has a specialist team to listen to customers’ needs and set up personalised packages to suit any business. Card machines, online payments and phone payments are a speciality of the services it offers with a team to ensure customers are offered the best advice.

Currently Retail Merchant Services has more than 250 dedicated employees based at its Milton Keynes office who, alongside field sales teams, support more than 50,000 businesses, boosting cash flow and handling card payments.

A spokesman said: "The team is keen to offer the same fantastic level of service to even more local businesses, so need more purposeful thinkers and hard grafters to enable us to achieve this. We are currently recruiting in Milton Keynes for Inside Sales Executives.

"With ambitious plans for 2022, we are looking for talented people to come and join our sales department. We have both full and part-time roles available across a mix of full office based, hybrid and remote positions, offering a second to none induction, ongoing coaching and development programme.

"It is important that our people understand and embrace our company values Firstly we are 'Customer Obsessed'; we keep the people we are serving front and centre in the decisions we make, with the products and services we off!er; in fact in everything we do. Our second value is 'Pace'; debate, decide and do. That is followed by Heads Up as we are aware how our actions impact others and looking out the market and understand what our customers want as well as what our competitors are doing. Finally we are 'Restless for Improvement' and challenge the status quo, using experience and insight to make things easier for our customers."

If the thought of working with Retail Merchant Services appeals to and you would like to find out more the company is holding a number of recruitment open days in Milton Keynes during January; to book your place call or text YES to 07584 529548 or email [email protected]