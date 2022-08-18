Milton Keynes council house development project creates dozens of jobs

MK Council reports that dozens of new employees have been brought on board to help with preparation on the project.

Planning permission was granted to the council to construct 66 more homes at the Cripps Lodge site in Netherfield.

The council was given the go ahead on the scheme last year and has employed local businesses to make the project a reality since.

Councillor Emily Darlington

MK-based organisations have undertaken ground investigations on site, and local firms such as architects, engineers, fire consultants and geo technical specialists have been involved with the project.

The council is building:

Two and three-bedroom bungalows Three, four and five-bedroom houses One and two-bedroom apartments

There will also be driveways and parking facilities, garden amenity, open space and soft landscaped areas.

The council is hoping to keep local businesses involved in the project to fulfill the remit of its More for MK scheme.

Councillor Emily Darlington, said: “It’s great that we’re making progress on the Cripps Lodge scheme and creating dozens of local jobs in the process. This scheme is set to be an innovative, attractive, low-carbon development that provides forever homes to families in need. I look forward to exploring how even more local businesses can take this scheme further when construction begins next year.”

Planning permission for the housing project was granted in 2021 to turn the former care home site into a new housing development.

Cripps Care Lodge closed at the Broadlands site in Milton Keynes back in 2018.

Councillors, Sue Smith, Amber McQuillan and Donna Fuller, added: “The Cripps Lodge site has always been at the heart of the community, as it was previously used as a hub for domiciliary care. We’re thrilled that the site will soon become homes for local residents, and we look forward to seeing the scheme create even more local jobs as it progresses.”